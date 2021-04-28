 Skip to main content
McDowell JVs rally in fifth to win opener
  • Updated
The McDowell Titans jayvee baseball team opened its season Tuesday with a 7-3 win over the Watauga Pioneers at Titan Field.

McDowell overcame a 3-2 deficit with a five-run fifth inning. Hunter Byerly’s two-run home run to right field was the big blow and gave the Titans the lead for good at 4-3. Matthew Spivey added an RBI single in the inning and Eli Elliott had a two-run basehit to cap the rally and make it 7-3.

Byerly finished 2-for-3 with a homer, a stolen base and three runs batted in. Spivey was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Elliott (2RBIs), Chase Coley (double), Braden Beck (SB), Zach Whitson, Chase McCurry (2SB) and Brett Page (RBI) collected one hit each.

Page got the win, allowing three runs -- only one of them earned -- on four hits in six solid innings. Page struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter.

McDowell is on the road at Alexander Central on Friday (4 p.m.).

