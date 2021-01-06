McDowell JVs rally but fall short against Hickory

The McDowell Titans junior varsity basketball team dug themselves too big of a first half deficit to recover from on Tuesday evening, losing to Hickory 60-51 at Titan Gym in the season opener for both squads.

The Red Tornados jumped out to a 35-21 halftime lead and never trailed by any less than six points the rest of the game.

A total of nine McDowell players scored in the opener with Chase Coley’s (11 points, 7 rebounds) the only player in double figures.

Sophomore Jeremiah Ellis added eight points. David Olivo and Xavier Taylor netted seven points each and Ashton Burnette scored six points.

Devyn Cash (4 rebounds) scored four points off the bench. Grayson Burleson had three points and Jackson Marsh scored two points.

McDowell hopes to get in the win column on Friday at home against Saint Stephens (4:30).