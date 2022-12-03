McDowell JVs pound Owen to remain undefeated

BLACK MOUNTAIN – In the lone junior varsity game on Friday evening, the McDowell Titan jayvees earned a 57-28 victory against the Owen Warhorses.

The victory extends the current winning streak for the McDowell jayvees to five games.

An 18-4 first quarter set the tone for the Titans and they were never challenged. The McDowell lead was extended to 18 at the half and 30 after three. The largest margin was 36 early in the fourth quarter.

Thirteen of the 15 players dressed scored, with Derrick Forney netting 12 points.

Guards Keller Bradley and Danny Brown chipped in with seven points each.

A whole slew of players contributed as well. Presley Forney and T.J. Miller had six points each. Jay Radford, Levi Boone and Draken Seaman scored three points apiece, and Xavier Lovik, Lewis O’Neil, Mason Brewer and Isaac Gilliland scored two points apiece. Tryp Young had one point.

Both McDowell boys and girls junior varsity teams will be in action Tuesday, hosting Tuscola.