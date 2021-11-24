McDowell JVs open with dominating win

RUTHERFORDTON – McDowell Titans junior varsity boys coach Allen Tate couldn’t ask for a much better start to his campaign as the Titan jayvees cruised to a 67-34 victory at R-S Central.

McDowell seized control from the opening tip, jumping out to a 13-1 lead and never looking back. A total of 13 players scored in the game with three in double figures.

Sophomore A.J. Goode came off the bench and tallied 12 points to go along with four rebounds. Freshman Rylan Parkins had 11 points and seven rebounds and sophomore Eli Elliott (3 rebounds, 3 assists) netted 10 points.

Sage Wood (5 assists) and Jordan Hall scored seven points each. Isaac Gilliland (5 rebounds) chipped in four points. Derrick Forney had three points.

Hunter Hutchins, Kyson Rinnert, Drake Cash, Zack Reese, Mason Brewer and Connor Tolley all got the in scorebook with two points apiece.

McDowell will battle R-S Central in junior varsity boys’ action next Tuesday. The junior varsity girls’ season starts Tuesday, Dec. 7 at Mitchell.