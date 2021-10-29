McDowell JVs fall to Reynolds in season finale

The McDowell Titans junior varsity football team finished its 2021 campaign Thursday night with a 30-6 loss to A.C. Reynolds.

The game was low-scoring through the first half as both teams struggled to game much yardage under wet field conditions.

Reynolds eventually jumped out to a 14-0 lead by the midway point of the third quarter. Then, after a McDowell touchdown drive trimmed the deficit to 14-6, the Rockets countered with back-to-back scoring drives in a three-minute span to break the game open.

Freshman quarterback Job Marsh accounted for the only score for the Titans. His 8-yard run at the 3:48 mark in the third capped off a 58-yard scoring drive.

Otherwise, it was a tough go for McDowell’s offense as they collected 93 yards total offense. Marsh accounted for the vast majority of those yards, running for 43 yards and completing one pass of 18 yards to Drake Cash.

McDowell finishes the 2021 campaign with a 1-7 mark overall. The lone victory came on opening night, a 38-20 win at R-S Central. However, the promising start did not translate through the rest of the season as the Titans averaged just 10.7 points in the seven losses.