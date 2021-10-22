McDowell JVs fall to Erwin after taking early lead

The McDowell Titans junior varsity football team’s current losing streak was extended to five games after suffering a 38-14 loss at Erwin Thursday night.

McDowell (1-5 overall, 0-3 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) used the opening possession of the game to jump to a 6-0 lead. After a 36-yard run by Job Marsh, it was tailback Jayden Daniels who got the Titans on the board with a 23-yard run.

Erwin got on the board twice in the first half, regaining the lead.

The Titans did get back to a 17-14 deficit with a Wyatt Clark score from 22 yards.

However, the Warriors finished off the final 12 minutes of play with 21 unanswered points.

McDowell finished with 246 total yards offense with 192 of it coming on the ground. Marsh had 85 yards on 15 carries, and Daniels had 78 yards on 19 rush attempts.

Marsh finished with three pass completions to three separate receivers. Braiden Gardin, Drake Cash and Marshall Lamb made a reception.

McDowell’s Jayvee football team will finish its season Thursday, hosting A.C. Reynolds (6 p.m. kickoff).