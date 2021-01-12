McDowell JVs drop second straight to start season

The McDowell Titans junior varsity basketball team let a fourth-quarter lead slip away Monday evening, losing to St. Stephens 42-37 at Titan Gym.

McDowell (0-2) has now lost two straight contests to begin the abbreviated 2021 season. For each of the first three quarters the Titans held a small lead of no more than two possessions. Up 23-21 after three, St. Stephens produced its biggest quarterly output of the game, outscoring McDowell 21-14 in the last seven minutes.

Jeremiah Ellis had nine points and four rebounds to lead the Titans on Monday. Ellis was one of nine different McDowell players to score in the contest. Chase Coley (5 rebounds, 2 assists) added seven points and Xavier Taylor netted five points.

David Olivo (2 assists) had four points. Eli Elliott and Grayson Burleson scored three points each. Jackson Marsh (5 rebounds) and Ashton Burnette tallied two points each and Devyn Cash finished with one point.

McDowell will be on the road today at Watauga (4:30 start).