McDowell JVs drop home opener to Watauga

The Watauga Pioneers escaped Titan Stadium with a 22-21 win against the McDowell Titans in junior varsity football action Thursday.

Down a couple scores early in its home debut, McDowell (1-1) put together three great drives to score 21 unanswered points. Freshman quarterback Job Marsh got the Titans on the board with 2:33 left in the first half by completing a 32-yard touchdown run to trim the deficit to 14-7.

Hunter Kirby capped off the opening possession of the second half with a 5-yard run at the 4:07 mark in the third, tying the score 14-14.

Then, in the fourth quarter on a fourth-down play, Kirby broke through the line of scrimmage and sprinted 31 yards, giving the Titan jayvees a 21-14 lead with 3:53 left.

Unfortunately, the Pioneers answered quickly with a 65-yard scoring drive that took just under two minutes.

Kirby finished with 123 yards rushing and the two scores on 16 carries. Marsh tallied 81 yards on nine attempts and completed two passes for 12 yards.

McDowell will be at home Thursday, hosting Tuscola (6 p.m. kickoff).