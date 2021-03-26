McDowell JVs come up short against Pioneers

The McDowell Titans junior varsity football team was on the road Thursday Night in Pioneer Country but was not able to come away with a victory, losing to Watauga 20-7.

The Pioneers scored all 20 of their points unanswered starting midway through the second quarter and again twice in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the Titans were able to prevent the shutout by mounting a fourth-quarter drive. Sophomore quarterback Ricky Carr’s 7-yard touchdown scamper in the last six minutes of play put McDowell on the board.

Offensively the Titans compiled 213 yards with Carr running for 61 of them. He also went 6-of-16 passing for 62 yards and a pair of interceptions.

Sophomore tailback Matthew Spivey gained 68 rushing yards on 16 carries.

After starting the truncated 2021 season with a pair of victories, McDowell (2-2 overall, 1-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) has now lost two straight contests going into the season finale on Apr. 8 at home against Freedom.