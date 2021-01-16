McDowell JV teams take it on the chin in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE – It was a rough evening for McDowell High School’s two junior varsity basketball teams on Friday down in Taylorsville.

In junior varsity girls action the McDowell Lady Titans kicked off their season with a valiant effort but could not overcome a late deficit in a 45-35 loss to the Alexander Central Lady Cougars.

Autumn Slone had eight points in the game to lead McDowell. Alexis Rhymer tallied seven points and Emily Alfaro had six points.

Kaylin Darveaux finished with four points on the night. Emma Washburn and Emma Carroll had three points each. Kennedy Dobson and Abby Wyatt netted two points each.

Alexander Central 47, McDowell 43 (jayvee boys)

In junior varsity boys action the Alexander Central Cougars secured the sweep with a 47-43 win against McDowell.

The Titan jayvees fall to 1-3 in the league play as we near the halfway point in the abbreviated 2021 basketball season.

No McDowell player scored in double figures on Friday but a total of seven Titans got in the scorebook. Sophomores Jeremiah Ellis and Xavier Taylor finished with eight points each. David Olivo had seven points and Matthew Spivey along with Devyn Cash scored six points each.