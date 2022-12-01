McDowell JV teams leave South Caldwell with clean sweep

HUDSON — The McDowell Lady Titan jayvees picked up their first win of the season Wednesday, beating the South Caldwell Lady Spartans 32-21.

For the first three quarters of play, neither squad held a lead any higher than five points. But a strong finish by McDowell (1-1) put the Lady Titans in the win column.

Maggie McKinney scored a game-high 17 points, with seven of those coming in the fourth quarter.

Adrianna Collins and Jaycee Rector finished with four points each. Natalia Shaffer had three points, Alexa Cardenas netted two points and Maddie Kelly scored one point.

McDowell 36, South Caldwell 31 (jayvee boys)

The McDowell Titans junior varsity basketball team remained perfect on the season with a 36-31 win at South Caldwell to improve to 4-0.

A half-dozen Titans scored in the victory. Derrick Forney (7 rebounds, 2 assist) and Presley Forney (3 rebounds, 3 assist) tallied 11 points each.

Isaac Gilliland (5 rebounds) netted seven points. Jay Radford (3 assists) and Levi Boone chipped in with four points each and Mason Brewer scored one point.

McDowell’s JV boys will be on the road Friday at Owen (4:30 start).