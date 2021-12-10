McDowell JV teams earn split against Spartans

SAWMILLS – Thursday evening featured a pair of close games for McDowell High School’s two junior varsity basketball teams.

South Caldwell 40, McDowell 37 (girls)

In jayvee girls action, the McDowell Lady Titans opened its season and nearly pulled off a miraculous fourth-quarter comeback in a 40-37 loss at South Caldwell.

The Lady Titans trailed by as many as 13 points early in the fourth quarter before making a late run to get within a possession of the Lady Spartans.

Six players scored in the contest with freshmen Miranda Wall (11 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists) leading the way in scoring.

Arianna Bah (17 rebounds) added eight points and Karlie Kemper netted six points. Kierstin Kemper (5 rebounds, 3 assists) chipped in with six points, Emma Washburn (5 rebounds, 4 assists) scored four points and Trinity Phillips finished with two points.

McDowell 45, South Caldwell 42 (boys)

In junior varsity boys action, the McDowell Titans remained perfect on the season as they escaped South Caldwell with a 45-42 victory.