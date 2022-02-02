McDowell JV squads sweep Enka

CANDLER -- In junior varsity basketball action, McDowell High School’s two jayvee teams picked up victories Tuesday on the road at Enka High School.

McDowell 54, Enka 14 (girls): The McDowell Lady Titans junior varsity basketball team cruised to an easy 54-14 win against the Enka Sugar Jets.

McDowell began the game with nine unanswered points, extended its lead to 20-3 after one quarter of play and was never challenged at any point.

A total of nine Lady Titans scored in the win with a pair in double figures. Karlie Kemper had a game-high 14 points with four rebounds. Sara Cox (5 rebounds, 3 assists) added 10 points off the bench. Trinity Phillips netted nine points.

Kierstin Kemper (4 assists) and Arianna Bah (4 rebounds) chipped in with six points each. Miranda Wall scored four points. Maris Suttles, Heaven Hall and Allyson Gragg finished with two points apiece.

McDowell 43, Enka 41 (boys): The McDowell Titans junior varsity basketball team escaped with a 43-41 win at Enka on Tuesday evening.