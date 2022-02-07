McDowell JV squads sail past Blackhawks

McDowell High School’s two junior varsity basketball teams finished off a busy schedule over the weekend taking a pair of contests Saturday at North Buncombe.
McDowell 52, North Buncombe 15 (girls)
In junior varsity girls action, the McDowell Lady Titans picked up a 52-15 win against the Lady Blackhawks.
McDowell (11-3 overall, 7-1 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) scored the first 11 points of the contest and was never challenged at any point. Nine players scored with Karlie Kemper leading the way with nine points.
Kirstin Kemper (3 assists) and Trinity Phillips netted eight points each. Arianna Bah (7 rebounds) scored six points in the paint. Emma Washburn (3 assists), Miranda Wall (4 rebounds) and Maris Suttles (6 rebounds) chipped in with five points apiece.
Sara Cox (5 rebounds) had four points off the bench and Alexa Cardenas scored two points.
McDowell 62, North Buncombe 46 (boys)
A slow first quarter did not deter the McDowell Titans as they earned an impressive 62-46 road win at North Buncombe.
The Blackhawks jumped out to an early lead that grew as high as 10 points at the end of the first quarter.
Down 18-8 the Titans kicked it into gear, outscoring North Buncombe by a 54-28 margin the rest of the way.
Bradley Keller came off the bench and gave McDowell (13-5, 7-2) a huge spark, scoring 16 points. Rylan Parkins (8 rebounds) also had 16 and Presley Forney added 12 points to give the Titans a trio in double figures.
Drake Cash (4 assists) tallied six points. Kyson Rinnert scored four points. Eli Elliott (2 assists), Jaurice Ledbetter (4 assists, 4 rebounds), Sage Wood and Derrick Forney had two points apiece.
McDowell hosts Erwin tonight (4 p.m. JV girls start).