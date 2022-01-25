McDowell JV squads fall to A.C. Reynolds

It was a tough afternoon for McDowell High School’s two junior varsity basketball teams on Monday as they lost a pair of contests to A.C. Reynolds.

Reynolds 51, McDowell 35 (girls)

In the junior varsity girls’ game, the Lady Rockets erupted in the second half to pull away with a 51-35 victory.

The contest was tied 28-28 with three minutes left in the third quarter when A.C. Reynolds went on a 23-7 run over the final 10 minutes of play.

Karlie Kemper led McDowell with 16 points. Sara Cox, Arianna Bah and Emma Washburn added five points apiece and Kierstin Kemper had four points.

Reynolds 50, McDowell 40 (boys)

In junior varsity boys’ action, the A.C. Reynolds Rockets secured a 50-40 victory over the McDowell Titans.

Rylan Parkins led the Titan jayvees with 16 points on Monday and Sage Wood added 11 points to give McDowell a pair in double figures.

Drake Cash had five points off the bench. Isaac Gilliland netted four points. Kyson Rinnert and Jaurice Ledbetter finished with two points each.

Both McDowell junior varsity teams will be in action on Wednesday at Mitchell (4 p.m. JV girls start).