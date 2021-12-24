McDowell JV basketball teams sweep Asheville High

It was a tale of two completely different basketball games on Thursday afternoon.

But the good news is that McDowell came out on the winning side of things as they earned a sweep of Asheville in junior varsity hoops action.

McDowell 64, Asheville 4 (girls)

The jayvee girls’ game left very little to be determined as McDowell routed the Asheville Lady Cougars 64-4 at Griffin Arena.

The Lady Titans wasted no time in putting the game to rest as they scored the first 37 points of the game in the first half. An Alyssa Carter 3-pointer just before the end of half made it a 40-point affair that allowed the mercy rule to kick in the rest of the way.

All but two McDowell players that dressed scored in the game.

Karlie Kemper led the way with 12 points and Kirstin Kemper along with Maris Suttles added 10 points each. Carter netted eight points. Miranda Wall scored six points. Alexa Cardenas had four points.

Emma Washburn (3 points), Sara Cox (3 points), Trinity Phillips (2 points), Rihana Daniels (2 points), Heaven Hall (2 points) and Emily Wilson (2 points) also scored in the contest.