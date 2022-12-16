 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McDowell junior varsity teams sweep South Caldwell

  • Updated
  • 0
McDowell High School’s two junior varsity basketball teams earned a sweep of South Caldwell Thursday evening.

McDowell 30, South Caldwell 19 (JV girls)

In junior varsity girls’ action, the McDowell Lady Titans earned a 30-19 victory.

Freshman Maggie McKinney matched the scoring total of the Lady Spartans with a 19-point, seven-rebound performance.

Natalia Shaffer and Madison Arrowood had four points each and Jaycee Rector finished with three points.

McDowell (2-3 overall, 0-1 Mountain 3A/4A Conference), with the win, picked up a season sweep of South Caldwell.

McDowell 48, South Caldwell 43 (JV boys)

The McDowell Titan jayvees continued to roll through non-conference play as they held off the South Caldwell Spartans 48-43.

Derrick Forney had a team-high 17 points. Drake Cash (3 assists) and Mason Brewer added six points each.

Jay Radford (3 assists) and Isaac Gilliland finished with five points each.

Presley Forney (5 rebounds) had three points and Keller Bradley scored two points.

Both McDowell teams will be in action Tuesday at Avery County (4 p.m. JV girls start).

