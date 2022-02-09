 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McDowell jayvees sweep Erwin
0 Comments

McDowell jayvees sweep Erwin

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
McDowell jayvees sweep Erwin

McDowell High School’s two junior varsity basketball teams had no trouble on Tuesday, picking up easy victories at home against Erwin.

McDowell 50, Erwin 13 (girls)

In junior varsity girls’ action, the Lady Titans finished out their home schedule with a 50-13 blowout win.

Nine McDowell (12-3 overall, 8-1 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) players scored in the onslaught, with Kirstin Kemper posting a game-high 15 points. Sara Cox added seven points, Karlie Kemper and Alyssa Carter netted six points each and Emma Washburn scored five points.

Alexa Cardenas (4 points), Maris Suttles (3 points), Heaven Hall (3 points) and Trinity Phillips (1 point) also scored for the Lady Titans on Tuesday afternoon.

McDowell 66, Erwin 34 (boys)

The junior varsity boys contest also lacked much in the way of suspense as the McDowell Titans prevailed in a 66-34 thumping of the Erwin High Warriors.

Ten McDowell (14-4, 8-2) players scored on Tuesday with freshman post Rylan Parkins leading the way with 13 points, all in the first half. Guards Sage Wood and Eli Elliott scored nine points each. Isaac Gilliland, Mason Brewer, and Zack Reese tallied six points apiece.

Connor Tolley scored five points. Kyson Rinnert, Drake Cash and Presley Forney had four points apiece.

Both McDowell junior varsity teams will be on the road Friday at A.C. Reynolds.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Bowl-bound Aaron Donald can consume 12 smoothies and 20 cups of popcorn a day

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics