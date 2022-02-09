McDowell jayvees sweep Erwin

McDowell High School’s two junior varsity basketball teams had no trouble on Tuesday, picking up easy victories at home against Erwin.

McDowell 50, Erwin 13 (girls)

In junior varsity girls’ action, the Lady Titans finished out their home schedule with a 50-13 blowout win.

Nine McDowell (12-3 overall, 8-1 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) players scored in the onslaught, with Kirstin Kemper posting a game-high 15 points. Sara Cox added seven points, Karlie Kemper and Alyssa Carter netted six points each and Emma Washburn scored five points.

Alexa Cardenas (4 points), Maris Suttles (3 points), Heaven Hall (3 points) and Trinity Phillips (1 point) also scored for the Lady Titans on Tuesday afternoon.

McDowell 66, Erwin 34 (boys)

The junior varsity boys contest also lacked much in the way of suspense as the McDowell Titans prevailed in a 66-34 thumping of the Erwin High Warriors.