McDowell jayvees split with South Caldwell

McDowell High School’s two junior varsity basketball teams were in action on Friday afternoon, hosting South Caldwell.
McDowell 44, South Caldwell 30 (girls)
In jayvee girls’ action the McDowell Lady Titans picked up their first win of the young season, beating the Lady Spartans 44-30.
McDowell received a great performance from sophomore Karlie Kemper with 20 points.
Miranda Wall added eight points, including a couple shots from long range. Trinity Phillips and Kierstin Kemper had six points each and Ariannah Bah finished with two points.
The Lady Titans made a half-dozen 3-pointers in the victory.
South Caldwell 45, McDowell 44 (boys)
The South Caldwell Spartans, on a buzzer-beater, stunned the McDowell Titans 45-44 at Titan Gymnasium.
Spartan guard Walker Hartley was the hero as his only points of the game were the most important. Hartley, with three seconds left in regulation, took an inbounds near midcourt and scored on a fade-away 3-pointer as the horn sounded.
Kyson Rinnert scored eight points for the Titans. Hunter Hutchins added six points. Eli Biddix chipped in with five points.
Isaac Gilliland, Mason Brewer and A.J. Goode had four points apiece. Sage Wood, Eli Elliott and Jaurice Ledbetter netted three points apiece. Rylan Parkins and Zack Reese finished with two points each.
T.C. Roberson 41, McDowell 35 (boys)
In junior varsity boys’ action earlier this week, the McDowell Titans came up a bit short on the road at T.C. Roberson losing 41-35
A half-dozen McDowell players scored in the contest. Rylan Parkins finished with 12 points and Eli Elliott added seven points to lead the Titans.
Freshmen Isaac Gilliland and Kyson Rinnert had six points each. Jaurice Ledbetter scored three points and Presley Forney had one point.
Both McDowell Jayvee teams are scheduled to battle Madison at home Monday (4 p.m.).