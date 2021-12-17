McDowell jayvees split with South Caldwell

McDowell High School’s two junior varsity basketball teams were in action on Friday afternoon, hosting South Caldwell.

McDowell 44, South Caldwell 30 (girls)

In jayvee girls’ action the McDowell Lady Titans picked up their first win of the young season, beating the Lady Spartans 44-30.

McDowell received a great performance from sophomore Karlie Kemper with 20 points.

Miranda Wall added eight points, including a couple shots from long range. Trinity Phillips and Kierstin Kemper had six points each and Ariannah Bah finished with two points.

The Lady Titans made a half-dozen 3-pointers in the victory.

South Caldwell 45, McDowell 44 (boys)

The South Caldwell Spartans, on a buzzer-beater, stunned the McDowell Titans 45-44 at Titan Gymnasium.

Spartan guard Walker Hartley was the hero as his only points of the game were the most important. Hartley, with three seconds left in regulation, took an inbounds near midcourt and scored on a fade-away 3-pointer as the horn sounded.