McDowell jayvee teams take two from Enka

It was a successful Friday afternoon on the hardwood, as McDowell took a pair of junior varsity contests from Enka High School.

McDowell 39, Enka 14 (girls): The McDowell Lady Titans started off the doubleheader with a 39-14 win against the Enka Sugar Jets.

Emma Washburn scored eight points, Miranda Wall and Arianna Bah added six points each. Karlie Kemper had five points. Kierstin Kemper and Addie Staton netted four points each. Alyssa Carter (2 points) and Trinity Phillips (1 point) also scored in the contest.

McDowell 50, Enka 27 (boys): A pair of McDowell players reached in double figures in Friday afternoon’s 50-27 win against the Enka Jets.

Jaurice Ledbetter and Eli Elliott scored 11 points each. Derrick Forney tallied nine points off the bench and Sage Wood had four points. Kyson Rinnert, Eli Biddix and T.J. Miller scored three points apiece off the bench. Drake Cash scored two points. Connor Tolley and Rylan Parkins finished with one point each.

McDowell will be in action Wednesday hosting Mitchell (4 p.m. jayvee girls start).