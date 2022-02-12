McDowell jayvee squads drop close contests at A.C. Reynolds

ASHEVILLE – McDowell High School’s two junior varsity basketball teams were in some close battles on Friday, however neither team could pull off a victory on the road at A.C. Reynolds.

A.C. Reynolds 54, McDowell 49 (girls): In junior varsity girls’ action, the Lady Titans trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half and nearly pulled off a miraculous comeback before losing 54-49 to the Lady Rockets in the season finale.

McDowell (12-4 overall, 8-2 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) led for a good portion of the first half before Reynolds took a 26-22 lead into the locker room. The deficit swelled to as many as 11 late in the third quarter before the Lady Titans started to chip into the deficit.

McDowell had opportunities down the stretch getting back to as close as two points with less than minutes left.

Karlie Kemper (6 rebounds) scored 14 points and Emma Washburn added 13 points.

Arianna Bah (8 rebounds, 3 assists) netted six points. Trinity Phillips scored five points. Kirstin Kemper (5 rebounds) and Sara Cox chipped in with four points each and Maris Suttles had two points.