McDowell jayvee squads drop close contests at A.C. Reynolds

ASHEVILLE – McDowell High School’s two junior varsity basketball teams were in some close battles on Friday, however neither team could pull off a victory on the road at A.C. Reynolds.
A.C. Reynolds 54, McDowell 49 (girls): In junior varsity girls’ action, the Lady Titans trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half and nearly pulled off a miraculous comeback before losing 54-49 to the Lady Rockets in the season finale.
McDowell (12-4 overall, 8-2 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) led for a good portion of the first half before Reynolds took a 26-22 lead into the locker room. The deficit swelled to as many as 11 late in the third quarter before the Lady Titans started to chip into the deficit.
McDowell had opportunities down the stretch getting back to as close as two points with less than minutes left.
Karlie Kemper (6 rebounds) scored 14 points and Emma Washburn added 13 points.
Arianna Bah (8 rebounds, 3 assists) netted six points. Trinity Phillips scored five points. Kirstin Kemper (5 rebounds) and Sara Cox chipped in with four points each and Maris Suttles had two points.
Reynolds 38, McDowell 35 (boys): In a physical and low-scoring affair, the McDowell Titans junior varsity basketball team lost to A.C. Reynolds 38-35.
No Titans scored in double figures but nine players did get in the scorebook. Rylan Parkins and Isaac Gilliland had eight points each. Eli Elliott netted six points. Jaurice Ledbetter, Kyson Rinnert (6 rebounds) scored three points each.
Sage Wood (2 points), Presley Forney (2 points), Mason Brewer (2 points) and Derrick Forney (1 point) also scored for McDowell (14-5, 8-3) in the loss.
McDowell 50, Erwin 13 (girls, Tuesday): In junior varsity girls’ action, the Lady Titans (12-3 overall, 8-1 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) finished out their home schedule with a 50-13 blowout win.
Nine McDowell players scored in the onslaught, with Kirstin Kemper posting a game-high 15 points. Sara Cox added seven points, Karlie Kemper and Alyssa Carter netted six points each and Emma Washburn scored five points.
Alexa Cardenas (4 points), Maris Suttles (3 points), Heaven Hall (3 points) and Trinity Phillips (1 point) also scored for the Lady Titans on Tuesday afternoon.
McDowell 66, Erwin 34 (boys, Tuesday): The junior varsity boys contest also lacked much in the way of suspense as the McDowell Titans prevailed in a 66-34 thumping of the Erwin High Warriors.
Ten McDowell (14-4, 8-2) players scored on Tuesday with freshman post Rylan Parkins leading the way with 13 points, all in the first half. Guards Sage Wood and Eli Elliott scored nine points each. Isaac Gilliland, Mason Brewer, and Zack Reese tallied six points apiece.