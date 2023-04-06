The McDowell Lady Titans junior varsity softball team hosted Draughn in a five-inning doubleheader on Wednesday easily taking one contest and tying in another.

Game two of the doubleheader was all in the Lady Titans favor as they beat the Lady Wildcats 13-2. After allowing Draughn to score once in the top of the first, McDowell dominated the rest of the game as they scored six times in the bottom half of the inning followed by two more in the second and five runs in the third.

The Lady Titans accumulated 13 total hits in the nightcap. The big blow in the first inning was a two-run double to left field by Karlee Gonzalez that put the team in front 3-1. Ally Tessneer, Hannah Aldridge and Heaven Hall also had one hit each in the first.

Both runs scored in the second were aided by defensive miscues by Draughn. Beatriz Cornejo reached on an error with two outs. She advanced to second on a wild pitch and made it to third on a base hit by Gonzalez. Beatriz reached home on a passed ball and Hall reached on a fielding error allowing Gonzalez and ultimately herself to come all the way around the diamond to increase the McDowell lead to 8-1 at that juncture.

In the third, the Lady Titans accumulated five hits with three of them for extra bases. Amelia Padgett opened the frame with a triple. Layla Presnell added a single, Tessneer tripled driving in Presnell. Aldridge then followed up with an RBI-double and Hall singled in a run.

Presnell took the win on the mound allowing two runs on one hit, striking out eight batters and walking three.

(McDowell 7, Draughn 7)

In the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader, the McDowell Lady Titans, down by five runs, were able to force a stalemate, tying the Draughn Lady Wildcats 7-7 after seven innings of play.

Down 7-2 in the second inning, the Lady Titans were able to pull back even, scoring twice followed by a single run in the third and two more in the fifth. Both teams were not able to score during the sixth or seventh before the game was mutually terminated.

Hits were at a premium for McDowell (3-1-1) in the first game as they had just three in total. Hannah Aldridge went 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored. Beatriz Cornejo had the other hit in the game, a one-out single in the bottom of the first.

Layla Presnell walked in the first inning and scored in four plate appearances. Karlee Gonzalez, Amelia Padgett and Kyleigh Browning also scored for McDowell in the tie.

The next scheduled junior varsity game for the Lady Titans will be Tuesday at A.C. Reynolds.