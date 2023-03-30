Black Mountain Golf Club was the venue of Tuesday’s Mountain Athletic Conference golf match and the McDowell Titans put together another solid effort, finishing in fifth place.

The Titans shot a team score of 363 on Tuesday, 39 strokes behind T.C. Roberson who recorded the low score of the day of 324. Enka was second at 331, A.C. Reynolds (346) was third and Asheville finished in fourth with a team score of 352. McDowell’s fifth place result was 12 strokes ahead of Erwin (375) and North Buncombe rounded out the field with a team score of 407.

Tuesday’s results have created a tie for the season cumulative score between Asheville and Roberson, which is 918 after three rounds of play.

Among the local participants from Tuesday, Clayton Burnette continues to improve with each week posting a season best 81 at Black Mountain. Cade Hemphill shot a 93, Nate Finley was a shot behind at 94, Parker Swart shot 95 and Carter Freeman finished with a 98. All McDowell golfers with the exception of Burnette posted their best rounds of the season on Tuesday.

Enka’s Coleman Frady was spectacular, shooting a round best 71, TC Roberson golfers Sam Singleton and Henry Wilder both shot 76, Enka’s Jacob Adair shot 77 and AC Reynolds golfer Aidan McCullough was fifth with a score of 80.

The conference will take next week off due to spring break, next conference match is scheduled for April 11 at Maggie Valley.