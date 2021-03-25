McDowell golf teams fall to Alexander Central

The McDowell Titans and Lady Titans didn’t fare as well in week two of Northwestern 3A/4A Conference golf match play as they did in week one, dropping matches to Alexander Central.

The Titans (1-1) couldn’t keep pace with the Cougars on their home course, Brushy Mountain, shooting 218 to Alexander Central’s 166. The Lady Titans (1-1) shot 165, 13 strokes behind the Cougars (152).

All five Cougars starters shot in the 40s, led by Landon Dula’s 40, while all five Titans were in the 50s. Coda Johnson shot a team-best 52 for the Titans. Colby Davis carded a 54. Cade Hemphill, Dalton Byerly and Riley Hollifield each shot 56.

In the girls’ match, Central had all three of its players at 51 or lower. Ashton Kirkland and Lacy Patton led the way for the Lady Titans. Each finished with a 54. Ryleigh Burnette and Kaylin Darvaux each shot 57. Claudia Taylor shot 58.

McDowell’s boys are tied with Hickory and Alexander Central at 1-1. Freedom is 3-0 and South Caldwell is in second place with a 3-0 mark.

Freedom also leads the girls’ standings at 3-0. Central is 2-0 and South Caldwell 2-1. The Lady Titans are in sole possession of fourth at 1-1.

McDowell hosts Hickory and St. Stephens next Monday at Marion Lake Club.