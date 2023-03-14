The McDowell Titans golf team, after having a couple rounds against its 4A brethren from the Mountain Athletic Conference, had its first match of the season on Monday with all league members at Grove Park Inn.

The Titans as a unit placed in fifth on Monday with a team score of 197. Taylor Boone shot a 46 in the truncated nine-hole round due to inclement weather in the Asheville area. Clayton Burnette added a 47 and Cade Hemphill scored 49 in Monday’s round. Nate Finley had a 55 and Parker Swart finished with a 58.

Boone’s score was tied for seventh best among all individuals who participated in the round, joining A.C. Reynolds golfer Aiden McCullough and T.C. Roberson’s Sam Singleton. The lowest score on Monday was a 41 from Roberson’s Henry Wilder and Enka’s Coleman Frady. The Jets Jacob Adair, Asheville’s Hunter Isreal and Rams golfer Cam Johnson each scored 43 to round out the top five scores of the day.

T.C. Roberson as a unit finished at 176 to win the match, A.C. Reynolds (188) was second a dozen strokes behind and Enka was third at 180. Asheville took fourth place with a score of 190, followed by the Titans seven strokes back. Erwin posted a score of 201 to finish sixth and North Buncombe was seventh at 221.

McDowell and the rest of the MAC teams will participate in a round next Tuesday at Cummings Cove (1 p.m. start).