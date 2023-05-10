The 2023 girls soccer season has come to an end and the McDowell Lady Titans finished on an encouraging note, splitting two conference matches.

Unfortunately, A.C. Reynolds ruined McDowell’s senior night, shutting out the Lady Titans 7-0 Wednesday evening. Freshmen Katelynn Ciolek and team captain Katie Purnell scored two goals each for the Lady Rockets. Ruby Jacobelly and Stella Chudomel added a score each.

McDowell (3-19, 3-9 MAC 4A/3A) had two good scoring opportunities in the game. The first came around the 14th minute on a missed free kick by Yami Otero from about 25-yards away.

The second opportunity was on a throw-in and shot attempt from Valentina Trujillo at the 57th minute. Goalkeeper Monse Altamiraro finished with eight saves in the finale.

McDowell 4, Erwin 1

On Monday evening, the McDowell Lady Titans picked up a 4-1 win over the Erwin Lady Warriors, earning the season sweep.

McDowell scored two times in both the first and second halves, then following a goal by the Lady Warriors to make it a 2-1 lead early in the second half, the Lady Titans pushed across two more points for good measure.

Junior Daisy Juarez scored near the 20-minute mark and Valentina Trujillo tacked on the second goal of the first half. Then after having its advantage trimmed in half, sophomore Katie Shosho put McDowell ahead 3-1 on a free kick from about 30 yards away. Yami Otero put the game away on a penalty kick in the final 10 minutes.