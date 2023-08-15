Over the past three seasons, the McDowell Titans football program has been slowly trying to build some momentum. Three consecutive .500 or better seasons will do that for a program that hasn’t copied that feat since the early to mid-1990s.

So the idea of working to sustain what Coach Darrell Brewer’s program has been able to put together since he arrived in 2019 is fresh on the minds of everyone in the program as the 2023 campaign begins Friday when the Titans host R-S Central (7 p.m. kickoff).

After struggling through a 1-10 start to the regime in 2019, the program — and all of sports for that matter — faced adversity during the COVID school year. But McDowell rebounded, going 3-3 in spring of 2021, and piggy-backed that with a 5-4 mark in fall 2021 and 5-5 last season. Now in Brewer’s fifth year at the helm, the program has a belief that they can fight through some of the obstacles that confront them.

“I think our kids are excited and eager to get out there and compete,” said Brewer. “When I first got here, I’m not sure that we could have said that about ourselves, but if nothing else, I think the past couple seasons has changed that mindset. We put the phrase ‘Expect to Win’ back on our shirts, not just to throw a cliché out there but because it’s how we as a program think.”

In order to meet those standards, the big obstacle for the Titans in 2023 will be filling the production of several departing players, including four All-Mountain Athletic Conference selections from 2022. The most glaring needs going in are at the skill positions offensively and in the back seven defensively.

Gone are all-conference second-team members Dawson Bartlett and Majesty Summey and tight end Jeremiah Ellis due to graduation. That plus the transfer of first team all-conference tailback Josh Ellis to intra-league team Asheville means that the coaching staff will be looking toward several new faces to step in and keep the ship on a steady course.

Offensive players and good team-first players Ricky Carr, Blake Boswell and Matthew Spivey also have moved on, so there are plenty of opportunities out there for players to step up going into the opener.

Two all-conference players that do return are expected to take on bigger roles this season.

Junior linebacker/tailback Hayden Haynes, who the league awarded as a flex player in 2022, will show even more versatility this season. Haynes’ 51 tackles a season ago is third-best among returning players and he will only build on those numbers this year.

He will also be looked upon to carry additional responsibilities offensively as well at either the tailback or wingback position. Haynes has been getting plenty of work offensively so far in August.

“Hayden has had a great summer for us and we’re really looking forward to what he can do for us on both sides of the ball,” said Brewer.

“He’s just a big, physical kid and that’s great to have out there. When it’s short yardage and we need to pick it up, Hayden is a kid that I think will lead us. And plus over the span of a game for him to continue running the ball, we are hoping that will wear on the opposing defense.”

The 5-11, 250-pound senior Hayden Williams returns on the offensive line where he was named all conference a year ago. With multiple linemen returning along the running capability of Haynes, along with sophomores Hunter Pittman and Jordan Barnette, Brewer feels like the strength will lie up front.

“It’s definitely where we have the most experience on the offense line. These guys know what they have to do in order to make us successful,” Brewer said.

Another hurdle with the preseason has been a few injuries within the roster. The team received some unfortunate news late last week when senior defensive back Marshall Lamb had surgery on an injured knee which will cause him to likely miss the season. Also, linebacker Cade Helms (hamstring) and sophomore Danny Brown (appendix) have been slowed early on but are expected to return soon. Both players could be plugged into significant roles quickly on the defensive side.

The big question now with the season on the horizon lies with who will fill these open spots. Question marks remain in several defensive positions along with quarterback.

Junior signal caller Job Marsh has taken the bulk of the reps under center so far. Marsh started in two contents last year, winning both of them, and attempted at least one pass in five of the games played in 2022.

Solving those questions could go a long way in determining the Titans success in 2023.

McDowell opens up Friday with R-S Central, followed by a road game at Mitchell for week two, a home game with Tuscola on Sept. 1 and a week four matchup at Avery to round out the nonconference schedule. MAC play begins on Sept. 15 at home against T.C. Roberson followed by the Titans bye week.

Brewer’s staff remains the same for 2023 with Zack McCartha as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. J.C. Olivo (offensive backs), Darren Benfield (offensive line) and Scott Helms (receivers) rounds out the offensive staff. Shane Ramsey and Josh Piercy coach the defensive line, Bill Taylor (linebackers), with Aikman Kazee and Allen state overseeing the defense backs.

Brett Carpenter joins Casey Mabry and Jon Julian as assistant coaches with a focus on jayvees. Josh Williams rounds out the McDowell coaching staff as kicking/special teams coach. Williams also serves as the team chaplain.

NOTE: A position breakdown of the 2023 McDowell Titans will be available in Thursday’s print and at www.mcdowellnews.com.