McDowell falls to South Caldwell in season finale
McDowell falls to South Caldwell in season finale

  Updated
McDowell's Alejandro Montero controls the ball during a recent match. The Titans fell to South Caldwell in the season finale Thursday.

 Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com

The spring 2021 soccer season for the McDowell Titans came to an end on Thursday night with a 5-3 loss at South Caldwell.

The Spartans did most of their damage early, jumping out to a commanding 4-0 lead in 20 minutes of game time. That put the Titans in a deep hole that was hard to overcome. McDowell (1-11), however, fought hard and cut the lead down to two goals by halftime.

Jesse Campos struck first, scoring shortly after the 20-minute COVID mask break off assists from Kaleb White and Jose Garcia. Then, late in the half, sophomore Alex Pesina added a goal, making it a 4-2 game.

In the second half South Caldwell responded to the Titans’ surge with a quick score to extend its lead back to three goals. McDowell was able to score one last time when Pesina tapped in his second goal of the match, making it 5-3. Unfortunately time ran out on a rally attempt.







Titan JVs claw Wolverines

  • Updated

The McDowell Titans junior varsity football team came away with a 36-6 win against Polk County on Thursday night to open the spring 2021 season.

