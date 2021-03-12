McDowell falls to South Caldwell in season finale

The spring 2021 soccer season for the McDowell Titans came to an end on Thursday night with a 5-3 loss at South Caldwell.

The Spartans did most of their damage early, jumping out to a commanding 4-0 lead in 20 minutes of game time. That put the Titans in a deep hole that was hard to overcome. McDowell (1-11), however, fought hard and cut the lead down to two goals by halftime.

Jesse Campos struck first, scoring shortly after the 20-minute COVID mask break off assists from Kaleb White and Jose Garcia. Then, late in the half, sophomore Alex Pesina added a goal, making it a 4-2 game.

In the second half South Caldwell responded to the Titans’ surge with a quick score to extend its lead back to three goals. McDowell was able to score one last time when Pesina tapped in his second goal of the match, making it 5-3. Unfortunately time ran out on a rally attempt.