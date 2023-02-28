The sights and sounds of Little League baseball in McDowell County are not far away as signups for the 2023 Little League season are in their final days.

McDowell County Little League began signups for the public in January. Anyone ages 5-12 who would like to play baseball or softball has a deadline of Thursday night to complete those arrangements. Signups can be done on the McDowell County Parks and Recreation website and on the McDowell County Little League website. Additional information is also available on the Little League Facebook page.

For those above age 12 playing in the senior leagues, signups will continue until mid-April due to the later start of their respective seasons.

Little League along with Parks and Recreation is entering its second year of operations as one consolidated youth baseball and softball program in the county. The merger resulted in record turnout for Little League, as nearly 750 kids participated in the program during the 2022 campaign. Last season also resulted in the first state champion in program history as the Junior League All-Stars took the state crown, winning a game against Smith County (Tenn.) at the Junior League Southeast Regional in Broadway, Virginia, last August.

As of Monday, signups are going at a similar pace to last year at this time.

“Last year was a great experience for the county as a whole,” said Little League President Kevin Price. “So far we haven’t seen any big shift in numbers of early signups. It does look like our numbers for softball are higher than we had, which is good. Last year was the first time we had full softball groups for the county and we appear to be building on that.”

Online signups for those under 12 years of age ends at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Draft day for those new to the program or moving up an age division will be on Saturday, March 11, at the Maple Leaf Sports Complex.

McDowell Little League debuts Challenger Division program

One very important addition to McDowell County Little League in 2023 is the addition of the Challenger Division for those with special needs.

The Little League Challenger Division was founded by Little League International in 1989 and is the affiliation’s adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges.

Any individual with a physical or intellectual challenge may participate. If an individual can participate in the traditional Little League baseball or softball program with reasonable accommodations, they should do so. The Little League Challenger Division accommodates players ages 4 to 18. Any parent with a child who may be eligible for the Challenger Division should contact McDowell County Parks and Recreation at 828-539-1510 for additional information about the program.

“We are excited to provide the opportunity through Parks and Rec to give those in the county a chance to participate. I think the addition of the Challenger Division is a definite feather in everyone’s cap,” added Price.

Challenger League Fridays will begin with opening day on Saturday, April 15, and then will continue every other Friday through early June at Maple Leaf. Challenger Division games include special rules catered to the individual participant's needs. No scores of games will be counted for competitive purposes and each participant in the division will need a parent or guardian to serve as the participants “buddy” on the playing field on game days.

Opening day 2023 a matter of weeks away

One of the biggest events of the 2022 Little League season was opening day when all players in the league were officially recognized in a ceremony before the first day of games was played. The 2023 opening day is currently scheduled for Saturday, April 15, at Maple Leaf. To go along with last year’s event, full concessions, inflatable rides and a fireworks show that evening is currently scheduled for April 15.

The Little League affiliation internationally has roots going back to the late 1800s but it was in 1939 where it was initially founded by Carl Stotz in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Over the past 84 years, the affiliation has grown from being just a local community gathering for baseball to now one of the largest nonprofit organizations in America, serving five different parts of the country and four different international sections including Canada, Europe, Latin America and the Pacific (Asia).