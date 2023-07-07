The McDowell County Little League Majors Baseball All-Star team has punched a ticket to the State Little League tournament with a convincing 4-0 record at this week’s District 1 Tournament.

McDowell did its damage at the plate, outscoring district competition by a 49-18 clip over four contests. Wednesday night, McDowell clinched the championship with a 12-2 win over the Rutherfordton all-stars in five innings. A six-run first inning set the tone as McDowell sent 10 batters to the plate. The team scored a seventh run in the third inning and then five more in the fifth to kick in the mercy rule.

Kiryn Johnson blasted a three-run home run to left field in the fifth. Josiah Stafford, Landyn Brown and Bo Duckworth added a hit each. Stafford, Brown and leadoff hitter Levi Self scored two times apiece. Duckworth, Camden Boykin, Maverick Greene and Carson Buchanan scored one time apiece.

McDowell 11, Rutherfordton 7

Prior to Wednesday’s championship, McDowell held off Rutherfordton 11-7 Monday evening at Maple Leaf Sports Complex. Up 11-2, Rutherfordton did score five times but was never able to threaten the outcome.

McDowell did all of its damage in the middle innings of the game, scoring five times in the second, two more in the third and four times in the bottom of the fourth. Mason Davis had two hits for McDowell in the victory. Josiah Stafford, Bo Duckworth and Kiryn Johnson had a hit apiece. Johnson, Maverick Greene and Lucas Wasman scored two times apiece.

McDowell 16, Caldwell 3

The McDowell all-stars didn’t spare any of its onslaught at the plate in the early rounds as they rolled past Caldwell County 16-3. An eight-run fourth inning followed by five more in the fifth broke open what was a close contest early on.

Levi Self had two hits in the leadoff spot in the order and scored both times. Brayden Creasman had an inside-the-park home run. Danny Sweatt (double), Carson Buchanan (double), Josiah Stafford, Landyn Brown, Kiryn Johnson, Bo Duckworth and Camden Boykin also had one hit apiece.

McDowell 10, Cherryville 6

The closest game of the entire district tournament for McDowell was in the opener last week as the team scored four times in the last half inning to win 10-6 over Cherryville.

Ahead 6-2, McDowell allowed four runs to let Cherryville tie the game in the top of the sixth. It was in the bottom of the sixth when McDowell overcome the blown lead to win.

With two outs in the bottom of the frame and extra innings just an out away, Kiryn Johnson blasted a walk-off grand slam over the center field fence for the McDowell victory.

McDowell will play in the North Carolina State Little League Majors Tournament which begins on Saturday, July 15, in Franklin. The winner of states will advance to the Southeast Regional in Warner Robins, Georgia, in August.