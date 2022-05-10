McDowell cheer teams claim national titles

The McDowell Cheer Masters cheerleading squads claimed a trifecta of national championships in their most recent competition.

The Cheer Masters won first place in three different divisions at the Maximum Cheer and Dance Southern Peach Nationals in Dalton, Ga., on April 30.

Each team competed twice, while crossover teams competed four times in competition with teams from all across the southeast.

The Youth Empire squad took first place in the Youth Prep 1 Division, with two zero-hit (no deductions) routines, and posted their highest score of the season.

The Junior Reign took first in the Junior Prep 2 Division, turned in one zero-hit performance and scored a season-high in points.

The Senior Dynasty won the title in the Senior Elite 3 Division, a more difficult division than any they had previously seen.

All three teams are coached by Katrina Bass and Donita Plemmons, and the gym is holding registration for the 2022-23 season. Anyone interested can contact the group at mcmallstars@gmail.com.