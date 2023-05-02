The 2023 boys tennis season ended for the McDowell with two individuals and two teams participating in the Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament last week at A.C. Reynolds High School.

McDowell’s Connor Shook defeated Hank Schuelke 10-8 in the opening round of the singles championship. Unfortunately, Shook lost to Lukas Kolmel 0-6, 0-6 in the second round. And in the consolation match, Shook lost to Luke West by a score 0-6 and 1-6. Bryan Mathison also participated in singles but lost 10-0 to Max Schantz.

In the doubles tournament first round, Sage Deel and Cash Poteat were defeated by Alex Boniske and Grant Sullivan 10-5 and the team of Caleb Mikula and Freddy Rodriguez-Ramirez were shutout by Gus Simmons and Kolby Duncan 10-0.

McDowell finished with three team wins on the season in what is a competitive league overall. Coach Ethan Parker was pleased with the progress of the group this season. While it maybe didn’t show in the number of wins as a whole, he feels that everyone got better as the season moved along.

“I’m proud of the kids and the hard work they put in during the season. Overall we were a young but dedicated group and a lot of kids got some experience on the court which we hopes translates to more success down the road,” said Parker.

Shook went 4-8 in league matches this season. With only three seniors on the 2023 roster, the expectation is for better results individually and as a collective unit next spring.