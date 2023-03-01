The McDowell Titans varsity baseball team opened its 2023 campaign with a 5-2 loss at R-S Central on Tuesday night.

The Hilltoppers’ starting pitcher Kaden Smith was a true buzz saw on the mound as he tossed five innings of two-hit ball, striking out 13 McDowell batters to earn his first win of the season. Offensively, it was a challenge for the entire game as the Titans accounted for just four hits, none of them for extra bases. That, along with a total of 19 strikeouts by the McDowell lineup in the contest, gave them few opportunities to produce offensively.

Central jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second against McDowell starter Hunter Byerly, and then added another pair of runs in the next inning to give them a sizeable cushion. The Titans finally got on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth and tried to build some momentum, but the Hilltoppers matched it with a single run.

The Titans were able to score again in the top of the seventh but couldn’t get any closer. Relief pitcher Tre Shearer did allow three walks in 1 2/3 innings of relief to give McDowell the opportunity to cut into the deficit, but they were not able to capitalize in the late innings. The team stranded seven runners on Tuesday.

Catcher Jacob Davis went 1 for 3 with a walk in four plate appearances. First basemen Isaac Gilliland (single, R), Eli Elliott (single, R) and shortstop Braden Beck (1 for 3) also had a hit apiece to account for the offense.

Byerly (0-1) took the loss in the opener, going four innings, allowing four runs on three hits, striking out a pair and walking two. Tryp Young worked his first career inning on the varsity team, allowing a run in the bottom of the fifth, striking and walking one batter each. Kyson Rinnert finished out the game with a scoreless sixth, recording two strikeouts. The work of the two relief pitchers was important in that it saved the pitching staff some early stress with three games on the schedule during the opening week.

R-S Central had just four hits as a team but four defensive errors by McDowell prolonged several of the innings.

Leadoff hitter Caleb White went 2-for-3 and scored once in the victory. White was the only player on the night with a multi-hit game. Shortstop Jacob Ellenburg (single, walk, run scored) and Carson Guffey added a hit each.

The Titans are on the road Wednesday evening at Owen and will make its home opener Friday against Chase (6:30 p.m. varsity start).