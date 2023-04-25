The McDowell Titans girls basketball program is sending its second upperclassmen of the 2022-23 basketball season to the next level. Outgoing senior and three-year varsity player Faith Laws inked with the Carolina University Bruins.

She will be joining the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) sanctioned program with the hopes of making an impact for a squad that struggled a year ago. Laws chose Carolina over similar schools, including Montreat and other NAIA programs.

Laws is just thankful for the opportunity to continue playing the game she loves.

“I’m really excited to see what this next chapter in life gives me. Making this decision and continuing to play the game," said Laws

Laws over the past four years was a part of a large group from the 2023 graduation class initially. Over the years that particular group thinned out, however Laws stuck through the journey and eventually became a varsity starter for two seasons.

An important lesson learned over time was to never take any opportunity for granted.

Laws plans to major in psychology while at Carolina University.

The Bruins Women’s basketball program posted an even 10-10 record this past season. With three seniors scheduled to graduate, Laws will have the opportunity to learn on the go.

She, along with fellow teammate Peyton McPeters (Pfeiffer), are the two upperclassmen from the McDowell roster to continue their careers after high school.