While not your conventional no-hitter, they all still count the same.

The McDowell Titans, led by three pitchers, held the Owen Warhorses hitless on Wednesday night in a 6-3 win at Titan Field. The feat performed by three sophomore pitchers is the first no-hitter of the season for the Titans pitching staff.

Kyson Rinnert tossed a sharp four innings striking out four batters on a total of 40 pitches. Starting third basemen Braden Gardin tossed the next two innings and allowed all three runs scored by the warhorses in the sixth. After retiring Owen in order in the fifth, Gardin hit three consecutive batters with two outs to help facilitate the only scoring opportunity of the night.

Ben Austin reached on an error at second when shortstop Braden Beck was not able to complete a fielder's choice allowing the first run to score. The second run scored on a passed ball by McDowell catcher Isaac Gilliand and then a wild pitch by Gardin allowed the third run of the inning to score.

Otherwise, it was all in the favor of the Titans as Gardin finally got a flyout off the bat of Gavin Puckett with the bases loaded. Tryp Young finished it out with a scoreless seventh walking one batter.

Offensively, McDowell did its damage in the early innings scoring single runs in the first and second, three more in the third and two more for good measure in the fourth. The team as a whole finished with six hits in the victory. Braden Beck had two hits, the only Titan to have a multi-hit game. Jacob Davis (RBI), Eli Elliott, Rinnert (BB) and Gardin each had one hit.

The first inning run started with a one-out double to left by Beck. After a groundout by Elliott advanced Beck to third, he scored on a wild pitch during Isaac Gilliland’s at bat to put the Titans in front 1-0.

In the second, Noah Higgins walked to lead off and Rinnert singled to put runners at first and second. Zack Whitson advanced the runners on a fielder's choice and Matthew Spivey followed up with another fielder's choice scoring Higgins to increase the lead to 2-0.

In the third, Gardin doubled in his second at bat. Davis traded places driving in Gardin to make it 3-0. Davis eventually scored on a wild pitch later in the inning and Elliott, who reached earlier, scored on a fielder's choice giving McDowell a 5-0 lead.

Finally, in the bottom of the fourth Rinnert and Whitson both reached on an error to quickly put the Titans in business again. With two outs Davis was hit by a pitch and Beck followed with a two-run double to center, padding the Titan lead to 7-0.

McDowell improves to 10-6 overall and finishes out a busy week of baseball action with a road game at T.C. Roberson on Friday. Rinnert with his outing will make him eligible to take the mound on Friday along with Davis and Young.

McDowell 13, Owen 2 (JV Baseball)

The McDowell Titans junior varsity baseball team erupted on Wednesday afternoon, beating the Owen Warhorses 13-2 at Titan Field.

A seven-run bottom of the second did a lot to put this game away. McDowell added three runs in both the third and fourth innings forcing the 10-run rule to kick in after four and a half innings.

Christian Elliott went 2-for-3; one of those hit a double and driving in four runs for the Titans. Zeb Street added a three-run double in his only at-bat. Alex Barnes and Reid Waugh also had one hit each.

Three different McDowell pitchers shared duties in the victory. Aiden Gallion tossed two perfect innings, striking out six batters. Kaden Elkins allowed both runs, unearned on two hits in two innings. Elkins recorded three strikeouts and walked four.

Griffin Young tossed a scoreless inning allowing a hit and striking out three.

McDowell will be on the road Friday at T.C. Roberson.