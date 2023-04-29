The McDowell Titans were in need of a series split with the Asheville High Cougars on Friday afternoon. But Asheville didn’t play along with the script as they walked it off beating McDowell 8-7 in nine innings.

After losing in the final inning of Tuesday’s 5-2 contest, McDowell (10-9, 5-5 MAC 4A/3A) could have salvaged the series with a split and a win that would be a significant help to the Titans state playoff hopes. however, none of that came together.

The Titans, who had 12 hits on the day, two of them for extra bases, jumped out to a five-run lead four and a half innings in. But Asheville countered with a five-run bottom of the fifth which abruptly shifted momentum. The game ultimately went into extra innings before Kyle Moshier’s walk-off homerun with one out in the bottom of the ninth off Titan reliever Jacob Davis completed the comeback win for the Cougars.

The outcome extends McDowell’s current conference losing streak to four games and it also slides the team’s RPI down to 35 with one week left in the regular season. Asheville (14-7, 7-3), with the sweep, is now all alone in second place in the conference standings.

Going back to the early innings, the Titans scored single runs in the first and second along with three big runs in the top of the fourth to jump out to a 5-0 advantage. Asheville starting pitcher Pete Boatright allowed three walks and one hitter reached on an error. Isaac Gilliland’s bases-loaded walk gave McDowell a 1-0 lead in the first. In the next frame, a Noah Higgins RBI-single with two outs scored Braden Gardin to make it 2-0.

In the fourth, an RBI hit from Braden Beck, an RBI double from Higgins and a RBI hit from Hunter Byerly put the Titans ahead 5-0. The margin gave McDowell starting pitcher Kyson Rinnert some working room, but that margin quickly evaporated. Asheville scored its first run when Moshier reached on a fielding error, allowing Alex Frank to score to make it a 5-1.

Then, down 6-1 in the bottom of the fifth, the Cougars finally put together a big inning against Rinnert. Matthew Ragaller reached on an error followed by a base hit from Hayes Hillier and another single by freshmen Wilkin Lurie to load the bases.

Connor Hillier then changed the course of the game on one pitch, belting a grand slam to center field to make it a one-run lead at 6-5. After striking out Moshier for the second out in the inning, Rinnert was an out away from keeping the lead intact, but a double by Davis Hayes and a walk by Toby Wilson extended the inning. A bases-loaded walk by Ragaller tied the game at 6-6, ending Rinnert’s outing. Down 7-6 in the top of the seventh, Zack Whitson’s solo homerun to left field tied it back up.

In extra innings McDowell squandered a great chance, loading up the bases in the eighth with no outs, but the squad could not push anything across. The stalemate got to the bottom of the ninth when Moshier, with one out and a 2-0 count, planted a pitch by Davis over the fence in center for the game winner.

Five McDowell players had multi-hit outings including Davis (BB, RBI), Beck (BB, RBI), Higgins (double, 2 RBI), Byerly (BB, RBI) and Whitson (HR, RBI). Rinnert (1-for-4, BB) and Gardin (1-for-2, BB, 2R) added one hit each.

McDowell enters the final week of the regular season with three games starting Tuesday at A.C. Reynolds followed by a non-conference game Thursday with Mitchell and A.C. Reynolds on Friday.

McDowell 5, Asheville 1 (Jayvee Baseball)

The McDowell Titans junior varsity baseball team picked up a 5-1 win Friday afternoon in a truncated game due to a set time limit.

The Titans scored three times in the top of the first and added two more in the top of the second and from there cruised to a win.

McDowell (11-2-1) had four hits in the game, two of them coming from freshmen Danny Brown followed by one hit each from Keller Bradley and Griffin Young. Bradley scored on a wild pitch in the first to put the Titans in front 1-0. Young then doubled in base runners Christian Elliott and Danny Brown making it 3-0. Mason Brewer attempted to score a fourth run but was thrown out at home plate.

After Asheville scored its only run of the game in the bottom of the first, McDowell countered with two more in the next half inning. Mason Brewer was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and that was followed by a walk from Alex Barnes to give the Titans a 5-1 lead.