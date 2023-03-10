Defense continues to be a major bugaboo for the McDowell Titans in the early part of 2023 baseball season. Thursday night, the R-S Central Hilltoppers took advantage of three Titan errors in a 7-3 win over McDowell at Titan Field.

So far, in five contests, McDowell (2-3) has committed a total of 18 errors with 15 of those coming from Titan infielders. The inability of fielding cleanly has hampered what has been fairly solid pitching efforts so far in five contests. In 33 innings of work, the pitching staff has allowed 29 runs but only 14 of those were earned.

Thursday’s game was similar in that R-S Central took advantage of two first inning miscues by the Titans to jump out to a 2-0 lead. That set the tone of the night as the Hilltoppers were ahead by a 4-0 margin after four innings of play. The Titans broke the shutout bid with a single run in the bottom of the fifth to make it a three-run game. Sophomore Jacob Davis’ effort on the mound kept the game within reach until the seventh when R-S Central finally broke through with three more runs to blow the game open.

Davis allowed six earned runs and six hits in six and one-third innings of work. Davis recorded seven strikeouts and walked two.

In the two-run first, Central’s Caleb White reached on a base hit. He was then sacrificed by Hayden Wilson and reached third on a groundout by Hayden Wheeler. With two outs, White scored on a wild pitch from Davis to put the Hilltoppers in front 1-0. The inning continued with a Harrison Jackson walk and a Jacob Ellenburg base hit. Isaiah Hipp then hit a ground ball that was mishandled by McDowell second basemen Eli Elliott, allowing Jackson to score to make it 2-0.

The two runs in the fourth by Central all came with two outs. White tripled over the head of Titan right fielder Noah Higgins pushing across a run to increase the margin to 3-0 and then another wild pitch scored White for the second time making it 4-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, a Braden Beck leadoff hit sparked an inning in which the Titans got on the board. Evan Kelley laid down a good bunt to sacrifice Beck for the first out. Matthew Spivey then hustled out an RBI double on a fly ball that was nearly caught by White just to the left of straightaway center to put McDowell on the board 4-1. Davis then followed with a line drive close to the same spot. This time White corralled the ball, preventing the Titans from trimming the deficit even further.

In the seventh, Davis started the inning on a good note as White grounded out to Zack Whitson at first base for the first out. Wilson then singled past Hunter Byerly at third to reach base. Wheeler then reached on a fielder's choice to put two on base. After a wild pitch scored Wilson, Harrison Jackson then belted a two-run homer to right field making it 7-1 and ending Davis’s night.

McDowell was able to scratch across a pair in the bottom of the seventh. Higgins reached on an error to start things. Beck then singled. After two outs were recorded and Evan Kelley reached base on a hit, Matthew took a two-strike pitch to the opposite field for a two-run hit to make it 7-3. Unfortunately, the rally ended there as Davis struck out to end the game.

Titans had seven hits in total on Thursday with multi-hit outings from Spivey and Beck and one hit apiece from Kelley, Whitson and Elliott.

McDowell will open Mountain Athletic Conference play on Tuesday hosting Erwin.