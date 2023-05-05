For the majority of the 2023 baseball season the McDowell Titans have been about as competitive as you could ask for. Friday’s regular-season finale was very similar but, in the end, the Titans ran out of steam losing at home 8-5 to the A.C. Reynolds Rockets.

Both teams were tied at two after one inning and the Rockets added two more in the third inning to take a 4-2 lead. From there, Reynolds (13-10, 7-5) was able to remain just a step ahead. Both teams had single runs in the fifth and sixth innings, then a two run top of the seventh was just enough separation. Down 8-4 going into the last at-bat the Titans pushed across one run and had the winning run reach the plate, but a strikeout by Evan Kelley end the game and possibly the season as McDowell will now wait until Monday to find out their playoff hopes.

“Tonight was really a microcosm of the season,” said McDowell Coach Alex Smith. “Our kids went out there and compete against a good team. Reynolds has got some guys who can hit the ball. It just came down to not getting enough two out hits when we really needed it.”

The Titans collected a total of 11 hits off A.C. Reynolds pitchers Bryson Moseman (6.1 IP, 5 R, 8 H, 5 K, BB) and Jackson Pavone (0.2 IP, H, 2 K, BB), but only one of them were for extra bases. That made it harder to string together multiple hits against the Rockets pitching and defense. Leadoff hitter Jacob Davis went 3-for-4 including a double and on RBI. Seniors Braden Beck, Matthew Spivey, Zack Whitson, junior Eli Elliott and sophomore Braden Gardin added one hit apiece.

Sophomore Kyson Rinnert took the loss going six innings allowing six runs on nine hits. Rinnert struck out six and walked two. The Rockets got on the board in the first with a series of two-out hits. Cade Gardner doubled to left center. That was followed by first pitch two-run homer by sophomore Luke Nesbitt to put A.C. Reynolds in front 2-0.

The Titans answered in the next half inning. Jacob Davis had a leadoff double. Braden Beck then singled moving courtesy runner Braden Gardin up to third. After an Eli Elliott strikeout, Noah Higgins reached on a catcher’s interference when his back swing made contact with the Reynolds catcher. Hunter Byerly then reached on an error at second allowing Gardin to score and then a wild pitch with two outs and Zack Whitson at the plate allowed Beck to score tying the game.

The Rockets answered in the third with a solo home run to right by Jackson Pavone. Then after allowing two more hits, one of those runners came across on a wild pitch to make it 4-2. The third home run of the game by A.C. Reynolds came in the top of the fifth with a line drive over the fence by Ayden Hines that made the score 5-2.

Still down three going into the bottom of the seventh, McDowell put together one last threat starting with a lead off hit to left by Eli Elliott. Byerly walked with one out to get two on base. Gardin singles in Elliott to make it 8-5, and Spivey walked to load the bases bringing the winning run to the plate.

Kelley, who just missed on his previous at bat, had the opportunity provide some heroics. Unfortunately, Kelley struck out ending the game.

McDowell finishes with an 11-11 overall mark and 5-7 in the Mountain Athletic Conference. The Titans held an RPI ranking of 34 going into Friday’s game so the loss is going to make McDowell’s opportunity of making the post-season tougher. State playoff pairings will be released by the NCHSAA on Monday.

McDowell 7, Mitchell 1On Thursday evening, the McDowell Titans picked up a 7-1 non-conference win over the Mitchell High School Mountaineers.

With the score tied 1-1 after two and a half innings of play, McDowell broke things open with six combined runs over the next three innings to pull away.

Evan Kelley, starting pitcher Tryp Young, Eli Elliott and Noah Higgins had two hits apiece in the victory. Kelley belted a solo home run to center field in the bottom of the fifth that gave the Titans a 5-1 lead. One of Elliott’s two hits was a double. The junior middle infielder scored both times that he reached base.

Shortstop Braden Beck counted for the ninth hit of the game for McDowell going 1-for-3 with a RBI.

The offense was more than enough for Young who tossed his first complete game as a varsity player allowing an unearned run on two hits. Young recorded six strikeouts and walked none tossing an economical 81 pitches.

The only hits the Mountaineers had was a single to left field by Deshawn Orr in the top of the third and a base hit up the middle by Alex Street in the top of the sixth.