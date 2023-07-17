For the third time as a many decades a former McDowell High School pitcher begins that long journey that hopefully ends up with an appearance in The Show. 2017 McDowell High graduate Zach Franklin begins his professional career as he was drafted last week by the Chicago White Sox in the tenth round of the 2023 Major League Baseball draft.

Franklin joins former three time all-star reliever Greg Holland (Kansas City, Round 10 -2007) and Lenoir-Rhyne Standout Landon Whitson (Arizona, Round 25 - 2018) as third former Titan baseball player to be drafted since 2007. Holland played for parts of 13 seasons in the majors including a member of the World Champion Kansas City Royals in 2014 while Whitson made it to the lower levels of the Arizona farm system for the 2018 and 2019 seasons before moving back to McDowell County.

Franklin is currently with the organization in Kannapolis but will report to Arizona later this week to find out his assignment for the rest of the 2023 baseball campaign.

Franklin’s journey has been a long one as it started at Western Carolina University where he spent a part of five different seasons. He was a four-time Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll selection and in 2022 Franklin was first team All-Southern Conference as a starting pitcher making 16 appearances on the season including 10 in relief before converting to a starting role for his final six appearance. He finished the 2022 campaign with a 5-1 record with three saves and a 2.06 collective ERA over 56.2 innings of work. Franklin was second on the WCU squad with 70 strikeouts which ranked just outside the Top 10 in the SoCon. He posted at least one strikeout in all 16 appearances and recorded three-or-more Ks 10 times, recorded 59 ground ball outs – the third-most on the team – with 33 fly ball outs and induced a team-high tying eight double plays.

With one year of eligibility left due to COVID, Franklin transferred to the University of Missouri where he led the Tigers in wins (6) and saves (2). He fanned 59 hitters in 38.2 innings spanning 20 appearances and ranked fourth among all SEC relievers in games finished (15). For his college career Franklin racked up 22 victories, 270 strikeouts and 13 saves in 88 career pitching appearances, each of which ranked among the career pitching leaders at the NCAA Division I level.

Franklin, a 6’1” 200-pound right hander featured a fastball that averaged in the mid to upper 90’s through the 2023 season and with 59 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings the White Sox feels that his arm can play at the next level with some work in his mechanics. Most scouting services project Franklin as a relief pitcher professionally with his ceiling being as a back end rotation piece.

26 different players with roots to the state of North Carolina were selected in this year’s draft. South Brunswick star outfielder Walker Jenkins was selected fifth overall by the Minnesota Twins.