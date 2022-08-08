McDowell All-Stars bow out of Southeast Regional

McDowell County’s Junior League All-Star baseball team’s magical run to the Southeast Regional came to an end on Sunday afternoon, as they lost out in the consolation round in Broadway, Va.

McDowell finished with a 1-2 mark in Regional play, with the lone win coming on Saturday against Smith County (Tenn.) Little League. The event started on Friday and was a late one for McDowell and their opening opponent, Jefferson County, West Virginia. Thunderstorms earlier in the day resulted in a lengthy delay of a couple hours.

Once play started, McDowell was in a close battle with Jefferson County before a late onslaught allowed West Virginia to pull away 9-2.

Danny Brown (1-for-3, RBI), Kaiden Buchanan (1-for-1, BB, R) and Zeb Street (1-for-3, RBI) each had one hit for McDowell in the opener.

Jefferson County was up 3-0 going into the sixth and broke the game open with a four-run frame.

In the bottom of the sixth, McDowell did get on the board, scoring its first run of the tournament.

Buchanan, after a lengthy at bat, earned a walk. Strikeouts by Street and first baseman Isaac Brendle followed. But with two outs, Brown delivered an RBI triple to left, scoring Buchanan.

Down 9-1 in the seventh, McDowell added one more run on a two-out, RBI single from Street.

McDowell 7, Smith County (Tenn.) 6

The late offense on Friday was a catalyst in Saturday’s elimination game for McDowell and they jumped out to an early lead before holding off Smith County 7-6.

A single run in the top of the first followed by four more runs in the second put McDowell out in front 5-0. Smith County answered with single runs in the third and fourth, trimming the lead to 5-2. Tennessee then broke through in the sixth with four runs, taking its only lead of the game at 6-5.

McDowell calmly answered with a pair in the top of the seventh and held on to get in the win column.

McDowell accumulated nine hits in Saturday’s win, two of them for extra bases. Danny Brown and Drue Rose each went 2-for-4, driving in a run each. A.J. Mackey (1-for-3, 3RBIs), Isaac Brendle, Hayden Shelton, Reid Waugh (1-for-3, RBI) and Jayden Silver added a hit each.

In the four-run second, Rose laced a single to left. Brendle then followed with a basehit. After a sacrifice by Kaiden Buchanan, Waugh delivered a two-run hit, putting McDowell on the board 2-0. Brown and Mackey also reached on errors in the frame, scoring the other two runs.

The seventh-inning rally began with Mackey being hit by a pitch. He stole second and then advanced to third on a groundout by Jacoby Dale. Levi Boone then put the ball in play with one out, reaching on an error. Mackey scored on the play, tying the game 6-6. Boone stole second and then scored what turned out to be the game-winner on a base hit to center by Rose.

After using four different pitchers to get through Friday’s opener, Levi Boone went 4 2/3 innings in Saturday’s win, allowing three earned runs on four hits. Boone struck out seven batters but five walks drove his pitch count up and gave Smith County the extra chances at the plate. Walks in the third, fourth and sixth innings each crossed the plate against Boone.

Rose and Brown came in and slowed down Smith County late as the duo tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing just two runs the rest of the way.

Viera/Suntree (FL) 8, McDowell 2

In Sunday’s elimination, Florida jumped out with seven runs in the first three innings of play and had McDowell playing from behind all game in an 8-2 loss.

After being reasonably sound defensively in the first two games, McDowell struggled in the field on Sunday, committing seven errors.

At the plate, McDowell collected 10 hits off Viera/Suntree pitching but could never accumulate hits together to produce a big inning. McDowell stranded 11 runners in the game, including two innings in which the bases were left loaded.

Mackey, Jacoby Dale and Rose (RBI) had two hits each in the finale. Tanner Furr (RBI), Danny Brown, Reid Waugh and Kaiden Buchanan had one hit apiece.

For the regional tournament, Brown and Rose (4-for-11) posted .364 batting averages. Mackey had three hits along with two hits apiece from Buchanan, Waugh and Dale.