No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren shined in his debut, scoring 13 of his 23 points in the first quarter to help the Thunder build an early 20-point lead en route to a 98-77 victory over the Utah Jazz. Holmgren, a versatile 7-footer from Gonzaga, also had seven rebounds, four assists and a Salt Lake City Summer League record six blocks — in 24 minutes. Holmgren, who averaged 14.1 points and 9.9 rebounds and ranked fourth nationally with 3.7 blocks per game for the Zags, finished 7 of 9 from the floor and 5 of 5 at the stripe.