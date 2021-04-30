Marsh earns BJJ black belt

The road to a black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is not exactly what you’d call well-traveled.

In fact, one of the martial art’s most skilled local practitioners said it’s a path almost no one finishes.

“It’s something like .5 or 1% of people who start training in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu ever receive a black belt,” said Chris Marsh, who owns and operates Titan BJJ at the Larry D. Miller Complex in downtown Marion. “It’s a tough and brutal sport.”

Now, you can count Marsh as one of those who finished the trail.

Marsh recently earned his black belt in the sport. His mentor, Professor Mario Aiello – a sixth-degree black belt who learned Brazilina Jiu Jitsu directly from the legendary Gracie family – flew in from California to present Marsh with his new rank.

It was a huge moment for the former McDowell High athlete and career law enforcement officer.

“It meant a lot,” said Marsh. “I’ve been blessed beyond what my old soul deserves.”