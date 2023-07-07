All the best talent of the Old North State League will converge on Marion on Saturday as the league will hold its All-Star game and Home Run Derby on Saturday at Big League Camp, the home of the Marion Swamp Foxes.

Marion will host the event as teams are near the midway point in the 2023 ONSL season. The festivities start at 4 p.m. with a Home Run Derby featuring eight different participants from across the league. That will be followed by the All-Star game at 7 p.m. A total of 50 players and four alternates have been selected by the league media to play in the event.

The Swamp Foxes here at the unofficial end of the first half has an 11-11 overall record and a 8-10 mark in league play, seven and a half games behind the Hendersonville Honeycrisps (17-4) which holds the league’s best record going into the weekend. After this weekend’s All-Star game concludes, Marion has 13 contests left in the 2023 ONSL schedule.

The host team will be represented by two players in the All-Star game and a third player in the derby. Outfielder Scott Artzer (Corban University) and pitcher Mason Huffstickler (Tusculum University) were selected to the Western Division roster of the All-Star game. Artzer has been a steady hitter for Marion this season with a .292 batting average and 19 hits in 77 plate appearances. Artzer’s hit total is third-best on the team during the first half. The right-handed hitter has produced multi-hit outings in eight of the 22 games played, including a season-best three hits on June 8 against Pineville. Artzer is also tied with Mitch Green with a team-high 12 runs scored. Defensively he has also been very solid with a .938 fielding percentage and two outfield assists.

Huffstickler was a late arrival to the team and made his debut on June 13, pitching 5 2/3 innings in a win at Big League Camp against Pineville. Huffstickler’s arrival turned into success as a whole. First, he has become an instant-innings eater on the Marion pitching staff, throwing 18 2/3 innings in three starts including a season-best seven innings in a win against Kinston on June 28. Huffstickler’s inning total is fourth highest. The three pitchers ahead of him have played in twice as many games. His 23 strikeouts is also tied for second-best on the roster with Josh Simpson (South Georgia State) and Jake Deneef (UVA-Wise).

Marion corner infielder Mitch Green (University of Missouri-St. Louis) will represent the host club in Saturday’s Home Run Derby. Green is batting .350 on the season with two home runs out of Big League Camp. Reidsville’s Tj Highsmith and Sandhills Chance Purvis lead the Old North State League with four round-trippers each on the season. Sanford’s Keagan Baxter and Brunswick’s Christian Bartholomew have three home runs. Highsmith, Baxter and Bartholomew will join Green and four others in the derby to claim the league’s best slugger.

For local spectators, tickets can be purchased for Saturday’s event at arrival to Big League Camp. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12. One ticket will cover admission to both the Home Run Derby and the game.