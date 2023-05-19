The sights and sounds of Marion Swamp Foxes baseball return to Big League Camp on Sunday evening as the team will begin its second year as a member of The Old North State League, a collegiate summer baseball league for talent across the country.

The Swamp Foxes will be in the league’s western division, joining programs from Lenoir, Hendersonville, Lexington and Pineville. The ONSL will carry three divisions and 15 teams in total from across the state. Marion opens tonight, hosting the Hendersonville Honeycrisps, with a first pitch slated for 6 p.m.

Marion will be hosting six consecutive home contests to begin the first two weeks of the 2023 season. After Sunday’s opener with Hendersonville, McDowell will play the Carolina Yankees on Wednesday, the Pineville Porcupines next Friday night, the Kinston Wingmen on Sunday, May 28. And then to begin the month of June, the Swamp Foxes will host the Sandhills Bogeys on Thursday, June 1, and the Lexington Flying Pigs on Friday, June 2. All home games at Big League Camp will start at 7 p.m. during the week and an hour earlier on Sundays.

Members of the Swamp Foxes roster arrived to Big League Camp earlier in the week and signed in as they prepared for the season opener. This season’s roster is going to feature a lot of faces from different parts of the country. The only players with western North Carolina ties include current Montreat infielder Solomon Jenks, Brevard College outfielder Christian Riley, Limestone outfielder and T.C. Roberson alum Tyler Kytta and 2021 McDowell High graduate Benjamin Barnes.

Marion also will have a new leader on the field as Michael Connelly will be the manager for 2023. Connelly, a current resident of Hendersonville, is a coach for the AASA Travel Baseball program based out of London, Kentucky. He also had some coaching experience at Barton College in Wilson and prior to that was a player at Rockingham Community College. Ryan Koch will be an assistant for Connelly this season.

Not only will the Swamp Foxes have a bunch of new faces on the field but a new face will serve as general manager of the team with McDowell County ties. Former McDowell High and Montreat baseball player Joey Duncan will take the first administrative gig in the game, overseeing the operations of the team. For the 2010 McDowell graduate, he is looking forward to being a part of the game but for the first time doing so from outside the lines.

“I’ve played the game a lot but this is my first time looking at it from the back end,” said Duncan. “We are excited but we’re starting fresh. Not only myself but all the players with the exception of one is here for the first time. A new coach and new owners for the league. But with all of that, its now time for the boys to get that past them and get on the field and play ball, and I know just about any ball player gets excited for that.”

When asked about the prospects of winning games, Duncan wasn’t shy about the Swamp Foxes doing the best that they can, which for anyone who knows the general manager is direct reflection of how he was as a player.

“We want to win as many as we can, we would love to win it all.”

While playing good baseball and developing talent is the biggest thing the organization wants to accomplish, Duncan is working hard in his first season as GM trying to run a product that locals will come to watch this season.

“We want to provide a good atmosphere for folks who want to come out to enjoy. The kids who are committing their summer to come to McDowell County from other areas of the country, they love having fans to come out and support them. So we are looking forward to seeing you on opening day and throughout the summer.”

Duncan, along with members of the team, attended Saturday’s Western North Carolina Bigfoot Festival as a promotional event for the 2023 season.

Ticket prices for all home games are $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 4-12 and free for kids under 4 years of age. Group tickets will be sold throughout the season at a reduced price based on group sizes. Tickets for all games can be purchased either online or cash will be accepted on site.

Sunday’s opener is themed Bigfoot Night in coordination with the weekend festival. Any spectators sporting Bigfoot clothing or accessories will receive a discounted ticket. The Swamp Foxes will do various themed nights throughout the summer for its spectators.

For more information on the Marion Swamp Foxes, including the full roster, schedule, statistics, ticket purchases and sponsorship opportunities for 2023, visit www.marionswampfoxes.com.