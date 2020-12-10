Make it 3: Lady Titans sweep Cougars for third straight win

The McDowell Lady Titans extended their current winning streak to three league matches after sweeping Alexander Central 3-0 Wednesday night at Titan Gym.

The second meeting between these two Northwestern 3A/4A Conference members started much like the season opener did back in Taylorsville on Nov. 16.

The Lady Cougars (3-4) scored seven of the first eight points of the match, which forced an early McDowell timeout.

However, the Lady Titans quickly defused the momentum with a 16-9 run that catapulted to a 25-23 game-one victory. Outside hitter Jada Cannon (15 kills) ended the first with one of her three aces.

McDowell had a similar go of it in the second game, using a mid-game run to win 25-20, and then, a 7-1 start by the Lady Titans in the third helped propel the team to a sweep, winning the third at 25-19.

Jessica Cannon (13 digs, 3 aces) added five kills. Emily Register had her most impressive outing of the season at middle hitter with 11 combined solo or assisted blocks and four kills. Kelsy McPeters came off the bench and provided three kills and Daisy Rice finished with two kills and three blocks.