Lost year: COVID-19 shutdown was top local sports story of 2020

A look at the top three local sports stories of the year:
No. 1 – Anything but normal
McDowell County’s top sports story of 2020 isn’t about anything that happened on the court or field. It’s about what didn’t happen.
McDowell, like pretty much everywhere else in the U.S., has been living in bizarro-world since last March, when the COVID-19 pandemic altered how we live our lives in a profound way.
For high school athletes in North Carolina, the spread of the novel coronavirus meant a spring athletic season canceled dead in its tracks before all the sports had even started play. It also meant a fall with no football, a basketball season that won’t begin until next week, gyms and stands largely empty of fans and an abbreviated schedule for all sports.
It all began last March when the virus started to spread rapidly, forcing state and local governments to take action. Public schools in North Carolina were shut down March 13, and the N.C. High School Athletic Association stopped all sports at the same time. Initially, the moratorium was only supposed to last until April 6 unless the virus got worse.
It got a lot worse.
The April 6 deadline came and went, and by the end of the month, the NCHSAA had no choice but to cancel the remainder of the season, along with the state championship basketball games, which had been scheduled for the weekend after the initial postponement began in March.
In June, when the outbreak seemed to stabilize for a time, the association announced high school teams would be allowed to return to workouts on a limited basis beginning June 15. Schools across the state followed strict guidelines limiting activity, including temperature checks and social distancing.
In July, the NCHSAA delayed the start of fall sports practices until at least Sept. 1.
Again, COVID-19 had the final word. The association formulated a truncated schedule for the 2020-21 athletic year and released its revised calendar Aug. 12.
The first sports to begin practice were volleyball and cross country on Nov. 4 and both began competition on time. Swimming practice is also underway, with basketball tipping off its season Jan. 5. Football practice is slated to begin Feb. 8 with the season openers set for Feb. 26.
But things have not exactly gone swimmingly. A positive COVID test currently has both the Lady Titans volleyball and girls’ basketball teams in quarantine.
The virus has flared up in the county and state with a vengeance, thanks in large part to folks who gathered on Thanksgiving as if there were no danger. Another such spike could follow the Christmas season. Vaccines are being ditributed, but the process of distributing and administering them has been relatively slow.
As a result, the remainder of the high school sports season has to be considered tenuous at best.
No. 2 – A three-peat for New Manna
Before COVID-19 had a chance to shut down prep sports, the New Manna Christian School Lady Wind achieved a momentous feat by winning its third straight state championship.
New Manna defeated longtime rivals Tabernacle (Hickory) 53-42 in the N.C. Christian School Association’s 1A title game for its third consecutive state championship at Gospel Light Christian School in Winston-Salem.
Senior post Breigh Stewart led the way for New Manna with 16 points and eight rebounds in the championship game. Senior guard Alexis Duncan added 13 points, seven assists, five steals and five rebounds, and Allie Jarrett (6 rebounds) tossed in 13 to give the Lady Wind three players in double figures.
Stewart, Duncan, Jarrett, Daylee Styles and Sunshyne Shirley all earned All-State honors for their performances.
The senior trio of Stewart, Duncan and Jessica Gill finished their careers with a 50-13 record and three championships.
Head coach Curtis Styles, who has now won three championships in his four-year tenure, and the Lady Wind enter the New Year with a 3-1 mark.
No. 3 – New A.D. a familiar face
In November, longtime McDowell High coach and educator Joe Cash was named the school’s athletics director, taking over for Keith Ledford.
Cash, a star football and basketball player in the '80s and a 29-year coaching veteran, begins his tenure with "interim" in his job title, but MHS Principal Edwin Spivey said the plan is for Cash to become the permanent A.D. if the job suits him.
Ledford, himself a former MHS football star, had performed the job for two and a half years. But Ledford’s other duties -- he’s in charge of buildings and grounds maintenance, custodians, transportation and the sophomore class -- put too much of a strain on the veteran administrator.
Cash’s first season at the helm has been one to remember, with schools across the state dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, but Cash has been up to the challenge, performing admirably under adverse conditions.