Lost year: COVID-19 shutdown was top local sports story of 2020

A look at the top three local sports stories of the year:

No. 1 – Anything but normal

McDowell County’s top sports story of 2020 isn’t about anything that happened on the court or field. It’s about what didn’t happen.

McDowell, like pretty much everywhere else in the U.S., has been living in bizarro-world since last March, when the COVID-19 pandemic altered how we live our lives in a profound way.

For high school athletes in North Carolina, the spread of the novel coronavirus meant a spring athletic season canceled dead in its tracks before all the sports had even started play. It also meant a fall with no football, a basketball season that won’t begin until next week, gyms and stands largely empty of fans and an abbreviated schedule for all sports.

It all began last March when the virus started to spread rapidly, forcing state and local governments to take action. Public schools in North Carolina were shut down March 13, and the N.C. High School Athletic Association stopped all sports at the same time. Initially, the moratorium was only supposed to last until April 6 unless the virus got worse.

It got a lot worse.