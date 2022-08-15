Looking for the big play: Titans offense hopes to be more explosive this season

During the 2021 football season the McDowell Titans offensively produced at a workmanlike pace.

They were able to effectively run the football at times and could mix in some timely passing. However, the one thing that was missing was the ability to get big chunks of yardage in one clip.

With a new season starting Friday at R-S Central (7:30 kickoff), the Titans have been working to be more versatile and find ways to be more explosive when they have the ball.

McDowell looks to improve on what were some respectable numbers last season offensively. The team averaged 297 yards per game, which turned out to be more than they allowed. But the lack of a home-run hitter was almost certainly the difference in one game, and would have made another contest lot more competitive.

A 25-14, Week-10 home loss to Erwin could have potentially ended differently had at least one big yardage play occurred. And in a 31-0 loss at Asheville the week prior to the Erwin loss, the Titans had three different first-half possessions stall out in Cougar territory, while Asheville used its speed to bust open two scoring plays in a decisive first half.

So where do the Titans look to find that extra gear in 2022?

It could actually come from all facets of the game.

“These kids have really worked hard through the summer and so far in the first two weeks of the preseason,” said offensive coordinator Zack McCartha. “We have some new faces out there, especially at quarterback, but they have all really picked up on everything and I think we are a better offense because of that. I think we can be a more versatile team and be able to do things on the perimeter compared to last season.”

Carr takes over at QB

The most significant change comes at the quarterback position as three-year starter Gabe Marsh has graduated.

Now, three-year varsity player Ricky Carr takes over as the signal caller. Carr, who has been a reserve quarterback and spent time at wingback and on defense in 2021, takes over to direct the offense. McCartha believes his biggest quality is his leadership.

“Ricky is just a good football player,” said McCartha. “He earns the respect of everyone in the building due to his work and commitment to making this program better. I feel like we have the ball in capable hands to do some good things this season. Ricky knows the game and knows the offense and he can do a little for us running and passing the football. But his leadership qualities are easily what stands out.”

He will be backed up by sophomore Job Marsh, who will be entering his first varsity campaign. Marsh was the junior varsity quarterback in 2021 and showed some promise, especially as a runner.

Boswell, Ellis poised for breakout seasons

Joining the quarterbacks will be a stable of running backs and wings, easily the most experienced group returning offensively.

Senior Blake Boswell returns for his third varsity campaign at the tailback position and is joined by sophomore tailback Josh Ellis. They’re two of the top three rushers returning.

The two combined for just under 1,000 yards of offense and nine touchdowns in 2021. The biggest question for the two in 2022 is can they remain healthy over the course of 11 weeks?

Boswell has had a history of ankle and leg injuries during his varsity career and the senior currently is being held out of practice due to a left shoulder strain. He did not participate in either of the two scrimmages last week.

So far in the preseason, Ellis has been healthy and has shown some signs of increased strength since his freshman year. That will be important as the talented sophomore will have a bigger role overall offensively.

One result of Boswell’s injury has been the use of additional players in the backfield during practice and at the scrimmages. Matthew Spivey has seen a few reps at tailback and Devyn Cash has also been productive and both could evolve as potential options to help lighten the load for the two main ballcarriers.

Sophomore Hayden Haynes and junior Cade Helms will be the two guys to see the most action at wing. Both players are more suited to blocking at this time, but Haynes, at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, has the potential to be an effective power runner as he matures.

Titan receiving corps has some weapons

The McDowell passing game has the potential to be more explosive, thanks in part to one of the faster and more talented receiving corps in recent seasons.

Five of the top six pass-catchers return, and will all have an extra year of experience on them.

The focus of the passing game – at least from the opposing defense’s standpoint – will likely again be four-year varsity player Jeremiah Ellis. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end is the top leading receiver on the roster, making 19 receptions for 269 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Ellis showed off his good hands when he snagged a game-winning score last season at Avery. Ellis may also be more utilized on the outside due to his height instead of solely along the line of scrimmage.

Spivey (15 receptions, 234 yds., 2TDs), the team’s second-leading receiver a year ago, returns as well and will see time at one of the receiver spots to go along with occasional snaps in the backfield.

Junior wideout Jackson Marsh (18-138) and senior Majesty Summey also return and provide more speed on the outside. Any combination of those players, along with tailback Josh Ellis, who may line up at slot in certain packages, will give Carr several really options to work with.

MHS offensive stats 2021 McDowell Titan football stats 2021 McDowell Opponents First downs 151 148 Rushes-yds. 343-1730 297-1699 Passing 74-131-8-5 57-113-7-6 Passing yds. 943 836 Total yds. 2673 2565 Fumbles/lost 20/11 12/7 Penalties-yds. 47-424 41-327 McDowell 61 83 13 32 – 189 Opponents 65 46 57 68 – 236 Individual stats – Offense Returning players in bold Rushing Player Att. Yards Avg. TD Blake Boswell 122 663 5.4 6 Kiyaun Selby 66 378 5.7 2 Josh Ellis 50 329 6.6 3 Gabe Marsh 57 147 2.6 6 Grayson Blackwelder 18 119 6.6 0 Hunter Kirby 06 63 10.5 2 Helon Alvarado ` 08 30 3.8 1 Ricky Carr 12 14 1.2 0 Kobe Nolan 01 01 1.0 0 Totals 343 1730 5.0 20 Passing Player Comp. Att. Yds. TD INT G. Marsh 74 131 943 5 8 Receiving Player Rec. Yds. TD Jeremiah Ellis 19 269 2 Matthew Spivey 15 234 2 Jackson Marsh 18 138 0 Josh Ellis 6 107 1 Jeryah Cash 8 87 0 Majesty Summey 2 34 0 Blackwelder 3 33 0 Marshall Lamb 1 14 0 Dawson Bartlett 1 12 0 Carr 1 04 0 Totals 71 914 5 Kickoff/punt returns Player Ret. Yds. Avg. TD Hunter Kirby 11 279 25.4 0 Jo. Ellis 06 159 26.5 0 Boswell 07 102 14.6 0 Selby 04 66 16.5 0 Je. Ellis 02 28 14.0 0 Spivey 01 15 15.0 0 Ethan Hensley 02 15 7.5 0 Summey 01 06 6.0 0 Kicking Player XPA XPM FGM FGA Blk. Long Hunter Kirby 06 03 00 00 0 00 Punting Punts Avg. Kirby 18 35.5 Andres Guerrero 1 44 Scoring Player TD Rush Rec. Ret. FG XP Pts. G. Marsh 6 6 0 0 0 10 46 Boswell 6 6 0 0 0 6 42 Jo. Ellis 4 3 1 0 0 4 28 Selby 2 2 0 0 0 4 16 Kirby 2 2 0 0 0 3 15 Je. Ellis 2 0 2 0 0 2 14 Spivey 2 0 2 0 0 0 12 Summey 1 0 0 1 0 0 06 Alvarado 1 1 0 0 0 0 06 Bartlett 0 0 0 0 0 2 02 Totals 26 20 5 1 0 31 189* *-total includes a team safety

“We have a lot of versatility, speed and size on the outside which is something we haven’t been always able to claim,” said receivers coach Scott Helms. “Starting with our seniors, Jerry (Ellis) and Majesty, they both are quick and can stretch the field vertically. Jerry, we may flex out more than in the past and utilize his size. Majesty is someone who has paid his dues and will be more involved on this side of the ball this year. Again, he gives you the size and speed to stretch the field some.”

Juniors Jayden Cormican, Marshall Lamb, Lakota Morrow and Zachary Reese will provide depth at the receiver position and sophomore Rylan Parkins (6-5, 195) will back up Ellis at tight end.

Fortune the only returner up front

The success of the offense will ultimately be dictated by the evolution of McDowell’s offensive line.

With only one returning starter from last season, line coach Darren Benfield has been working with different combinations during the preseason to get a set group ready for Friday’s season opener.

While he cannot go a full two-deep on the depth chart, Benfield feels like he has an interchangeable bunch, and most, if not all of them, will see time on the line, especially in light of the fact most of these kids will be two-way players.

“We are going to be young up front,” Benfield said. “You can see that in our live scrimmages, but the one thing that promises me the most is these kids are communicating and picking up on the important things they are supposed to do. It’s the inexperience that we are dealing with right now, but hopefully that gets better as we progress.”

Hogan Fortune (6-0, 230) will anchor the line at center and is the lone starter from a year ago. Junior Hayden Williams (5-10, 260) has settled in as the left tackle going into Friday’s opener. Antonio Walker (5-7, 270) has been getting reps at left guard, and Colby Carr (5-11, 235) at right guard. The starting right tackle position is still one that could evolve as juniors Brayden McNeill (6-1, 240) and Jonathan Hall (6-2, 265) could each be in the mix.

Kane Carpenter and Cayden Gettys will serve as depth at the tackle position while Hector Rodriguez and Dawson Bartlett could serve at the guard position.

“We don’t have enough guys to do two-deep, but we have a solid nine and with the involvement going both ways we will need contributions from all of them,” said Benfield.

The ability to establish the perimeter guys early on could serve to take a little pressure off the line as they grow into their positions.

Should the run game, passing game and work up front all come together, the Titans have the potential to be a good offensive football team.