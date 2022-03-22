Long ball sinks Titans in 8-4 loss to Draughn

The baseball was carrying out of Titan Field quite efficiently on Monday night, but unfortunately, it was the visiting team that was reaping most of the benefits.
The Draughn High School Wildcats, with runs in each of the first four innings of Monday’s nonconference game, were able to outlast the McDowell Titans 8-4.
Monday’s loss continues a recent skid on the diamond for the Titans. After winning the first three games of the season, McDowell (4-3) has now lost three of its last four contests.
Draughn came out from the first pitch and set the tone, jumping out to a 6-0 lead after two and a half innings. The Titans, who had opportunities in the first two frames, did get on the scoreboard with a pair of runs.
However, the Wildcats responded by gaining back those two runs in the fourth and were never really challenged the rest of the way.
The teams combined for 13 hits in the game, with three of them being home runs along with four additional extra-base hits.
Jacob Mull went 2-for-4, driving in two runs and scoring once, that on a solo blast in the third. Five other Draughn batters got one hit apiece. Trey Jensen’s two-run homer to center in the fourth inning helped lead the way as he drove in two runs as well.
Draughn forced McDowell starting pitcher Ty Smith into an early exit after four innings of work. Smith allowed eight runs, seven earned, on seven hits, striking out two, walking a pair and hitting a batter.
The Titans got an inning each of relief from Logan Duncan (2K), Caleb Jimison (K, 2BB) and Ethan Hensley (K).
Duncan got the Titans on the board in the bottom of the third. On a 3-2 count, Duncan went to the opposite field, clearing the fence in right and trimming the Draughn lead to 6-1 at that time.
Later on with one out, Michael Lewis reached on an error, Smith walked and then Jimison walked with two outs, loading the bases. Matthew Spivey then walked, pushing across Lewis to make it 6-2.
The potential was there for a big inning for McDowell but it ended when Braden Beck grounded into a fielder’s choice. The Titans for the entire game stranded nine runners on base.
In the sixth Lewis belted a two-run double to center field, scoring Duncan and Hensley who reached earlier to trim the final deficit down to four runs.
Hensley (2-for-4, double, SB) finished with a multi-hit game for the Titans. Duncan (1-for-2, HR, RBI, SB), Lewis (1-for-4, double, 2RBIs), Spivey (1-for-2, RBI) and Hunter Byerly (1-for-4) added one hit apiece.