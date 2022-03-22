Long ball sinks Titans in 8-4 loss to Draughn

The baseball was carrying out of Titan Field quite efficiently on Monday night, but unfortunately, it was the visiting team that was reaping most of the benefits.

The Draughn High School Wildcats, with runs in each of the first four innings of Monday’s nonconference game, were able to outlast the McDowell Titans 8-4.

Monday’s loss continues a recent skid on the diamond for the Titans. After winning the first three games of the season, McDowell (4-3) has now lost three of its last four contests.

Draughn came out from the first pitch and set the tone, jumping out to a 6-0 lead after two and a half innings. The Titans, who had opportunities in the first two frames, did get on the scoreboard with a pair of runs.

However, the Wildcats responded by gaining back those two runs in the fourth and were never really challenged the rest of the way.

The teams combined for 13 hits in the game, with three of them being home runs along with four additional extra-base hits.