Lone wolf: Solo training works well for local powerlifter

Stanley, a native of Newland in Avery County, has lifted on and off since high school, but fell in love with competing three and a half years ago. In that time, he has soaked up information and know-how from every possible source, relying heavily on the multitude of videos available on YouTube.

So far, the results have been overwhelmingly positive.

“Things work differently for different people,” he said. “I like reading and going to YouTube and seeing what works for other people. Self-teaching just works for me. It’s not that I don’t get along with people.

“I don’t want to say I’ve perfected it, but I’ve pretty well got self-training down to a science.”

Stanley’s science begins with safety. Working out alone can be a risky proposition, so he makes sure all the safety options on his equipment are properly set.