Lone wolf: Solo training works well for local powerlifter

Powerlifters tend to be pack-oriented creatures. Blake Stanley, however, is a lone wolf.
It hasn’t diminished his howl one bit.
Stanley, 29, is coming off a record-breaking effort. The 29-year-old McDowell resident set new USPA (United States Powerlifting Association) drug-tested marks in the single-ply (lifting suits), full-power (bench, squat, deadlift) division in his weight class.
He has been invited to compete in the 365 Strong World Powerlifting Federation’s world games in North Wilkesboro in October. In the interim, Stanley will attempt to set new national records in his class at a meet in South Carolina Aug. 15. Later, he plans to compete in in the IPL (International Powerlifting League) drug-tested world championships in Costa Mesa, Ca., in November.
Stanley set his state records at a meet in February. Competing in the 110kg (242 pound) class, he squatted 562.2 pounds (255kg), bench-pressed 385.8 pounds (175kg) and deadlifted 606.3 pounds (275kg) for a total of 1,554.3 pounds (705kg). All were new N.C. marks.
His training has been largely a solo act for the last year or so, thanks in part to the gym shutdowns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was at the YMCA in Avery County, and came down here and started going to Battleground when that was still here,” Stanley said. “When it shut down last March, I went to the McDowell Fitness Center and stayed with them until they had to shut down, too. So I finally decided if this is how it’s going to be, I’m just going to build my own gym. So I started with calibrated plates and special bars, and it took a lot of overtime working to pay for it all. But it was worth it.”
Stanley, a native of Newland in Avery County, has lifted on and off since high school, but fell in love with competing three and a half years ago. In that time, he has soaked up information and know-how from every possible source, relying heavily on the multitude of videos available on YouTube.
So far, the results have been overwhelmingly positive.
“Things work differently for different people,” he said. “I like reading and going to YouTube and seeing what works for other people. Self-teaching just works for me. It’s not that I don’t get along with people.
“I don’t want to say I’ve perfected it, but I’ve pretty well got self-training down to a science.”
Stanley’s science begins with safety. Working out alone can be a risky proposition, so he makes sure all the safety options on his equipment are properly set.
“If I try something new, the first thing I set is the safeties on the stuff that I use,” said Stanley. “I have everything pinpointed down to a science before I put weight on it just to make sure nothing happens. I have had accidents before. Back in March, I was hitting 400 on bench for the first time, and the weight fell out of my hands. Ordinarily, that would be catastrophic. But those spotter arms were set perfectly. I just had to collapse my arch, get flat-backed, and roll out of it, and I was OK.”
He’s similarly cautious when squatting.
“Whenever I’m breaking in a new suit or trying a new weight, I’ll intentionally set the safeties high,” said Stanley. “I won’t hit depth the first time, but I’m safe. Once I know in my head I’ve got this, I wait a couple weeks, recover from the heavy lift, and then hit depth.”
Stanley said although he trains alone, he feels a sense of camaraderie at meets, and enjoys interacting with other competitors. He often volunteers to referee and always tries to be on hand to spot and load plates in order to give back to the sport he loves.
“It really has changed my life,” he said. “I’ve got a competition problem if I’m being honest. I may not be at Michael Jordan’s level, but I need to win.
“When I’m done, I want to look back and know that I did my best. I want to know that I could not do a step better.”