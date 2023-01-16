West McDowell wrestling team tops East McDowell

Crosstown rivals East and West McDowell wrestling teams battled inside Trojan Gym on Thursday afternoon with the Spartans coming out victorious by a score of 84-24.

The Spartans gained 24 points in the match by default as East was not able to fill opponents in the 85-, 92-, 134- and 184-pound weight divisions. The Trojans did open the dual with a Hayden Edwards (78 pounds) second-period pin of AJ Carter.

Including two of the forfeits (Hudson McKinnon – 85, Matthew Deaton – 92) the Spartans strung together eight consecutive victories. Payton Parker (100 pounds) pinned Ethan Morgan. Tony Molina won his bout at 108 pounds with a second-period pin on Anthony Guffey. Candence Anderson (115) made quick work of Rhett Dameron with a first-period pinfall.

Ricky Frisbee (122) and Bryson Page (128) finished out the run with quick pinfalls of their respective opponents.

East McDowell got back on the ledger in the 140-pound bout when Carter Fountain earned a pinfall over Reece Yeary. However, the next six bouts, all Spartan grapplers were victorious starting with Michael Bivens at 147 pounds over Vinny Bush. Blake Aldridge pinned Kayden Laws in the 154-pound bout. Lincoln Cole (162), Christian Coward (172) and Kameron Routh (197) each won by pinfall and Zeke Blanton took the 184-pound bout by forfeit.

The Trojans finished with some momentum in the two upper-weight classes. Johnny Mabry pinned West’s Bodhi Dvorak in the opening period of the 222-weight classes and East McDowell heavyweight Edward Cervantes concluded the match with a first-period pinfall of Spartan heavyweight Jeremiah Davis.